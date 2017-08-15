David Warner Downed by Hazlewood's Bouncer in Friendly Match

David Warner walks off the field after being struck by Hazlewood's bouncer. (Cricket Australia/Twitter)

Warner has copped a blow to the back of the helmet from Hazlewood. Has walked off - appears OK but will be assessed. Agar in #AusIntraSquad pic.twitter.com/N5zrSdYMnI — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 15, 2017

Update: David Warner is recovering after being struck on the side of the neck today in Darwin.



Full story here: https://t.co/i8CxFwi8MC pic.twitter.com/OlBSxIxfXU — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 15, 2017

First Published: August 15, 2017, 1:34 PM IST