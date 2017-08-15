David Warner Downed by Hazlewood's Bouncer in Friendly Match

Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Reuters | Updated: August 15, 2017, 1:55 PM IST
David Warner walks off the field after being struck by Hazlewood's bouncer. (Cricket Australia/Twitter)

Australia opening batsman David Warner was a victim of friendly fire when he was struck in the neck by a bouncer from team mate Josh Hazlewood and retired hurt during an intra-squad match in Darwin on Tuesday.

The pugnacious lefthander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after his attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted.




Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck, denying him time in the middle before Australia's two-test tour of Bangladesh.

Cricket Australia tweeted that he was "recovering" from the blow, without elaborating on his condition.




The squad depart for Bangladesh on Friday ahead of the first test in Dhaka which starts on August 27.
First Published: August 15, 2017, 1:34 PM IST

