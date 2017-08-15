David Warner Downed by Hazlewood's Bouncer in Friendly Match

The pugnacious lefthander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after his attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted.
Warner has copped a blow to the back of the helmet from Hazlewood. Has walked off - appears OK but will be assessed. Agar in #AusIntraSquad pic.twitter.com/N5zrSdYMnI— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 15, 2017
Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck, denying him time in the middle before Australia's two-test tour of Bangladesh.
Cricket Australia tweeted that he was "recovering" from the blow, without elaborating on his condition.
Update: David Warner is recovering after being struck on the side of the neck today in Darwin.— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 15, 2017
The squad depart for Bangladesh on Friday ahead of the first test in Dhaka which starts on August 27.
First Published: August 15, 2017, 1:34 PM IST