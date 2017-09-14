Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Warner Loves it as Wife Candice Reads Daughter Bedtime Stories

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 14, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: David Warner is known to be as much a family man off the field as he is a fierce competitor on it. And with the Australians touring India for a 5-match ODI and 3-match T20I series, the opener is back to the country which is almost like his second home. But this time round, he is even more pleased because he has his family for company.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a photo with the family which read: “Bedtime stories, I am glad mum is reading it to Ivy Mae. @candywarner1 things I miss very much while I am away. Grateful that they can travel along the way here and there. #family.”



Earlier Warner had posted: "One more sleep and I get to see my beautiful girls. They can't wait to arrive in India. Have missed them very much. Woohooo #family @candywarner1."



Interestingly, this is the first time that the dashing opener will be playing against India on Indian soil in the 50-over format. Australia warmed up for the limited-overs series against India in style by crushing the Board President's (BP) XI by 103 runs in the lone practice match, on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis hammered a 60-ball 76 to build on half centuries by Travis Head (65), David Warner (64) and captain Steve Smith (55) to power the visitors to a formidable 347 for 7 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Young all-rounder Washington Sundar impressed with the ball for India, picking up 2 wickets for 23 in his eight overs.

In reply, young left-arm spinner Ashton Agar returned with figures of 4 for 44 as Australia bowled out BP XI for 244 in 48.2 overs.

The home team, consisting mostly of rookies, was never in the hunt despite a 79-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Shreevats Goswami (43) and Mayank Agarwal (42).
First Published: September 14, 2017, 10:35 AM IST

