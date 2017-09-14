Warner Loves it as Wife Candice Reads Daughter Bedtime Stories

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a photo with the family which read: “Bedtime stories, I am glad mum is reading it to Ivy Mae. @candywarner1 things I miss very much while I am away. Grateful that they can travel along the way here and there. #family.”
Earlier Warner had posted: "One more sleep and I get to see my beautiful girls. They can't wait to arrive in India. Have missed them very much. Woohooo #family @candywarner1."
Interestingly, this is the first time that the dashing opener will be playing against India on Indian soil in the 50-over format. Australia warmed up for the limited-overs series against India in style by crushing the Board President's (BP) XI by 103 runs in the lone practice match, on Tuesday.
Marcus Stoinis hammered a 60-ball 76 to build on half centuries by Travis Head (65), David Warner (64) and captain Steve Smith (55) to power the visitors to a formidable 347 for 7 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Young all-rounder Washington Sundar impressed with the ball for India, picking up 2 wickets for 23 in his eight overs.
In reply, young left-arm spinner Ashton Agar returned with figures of 4 for 44 as Australia bowled out BP XI for 244 in 48.2 overs.
The home team, consisting mostly of rookies, was never in the hunt despite a 79-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Shreevats Goswami (43) and Mayank Agarwal (42).
First Published: September 14, 2017, 10:35 AM IST