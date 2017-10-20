David Warner Opens Up About 'Speak English' Remark on Rohit Sharma

Now David Warner, Aussie Vice-captain has opened up about his 'speak English' remark to Rohit Sharma, that was said during India's tour Down Under in 2014-15.
“After the Rohit Sharma incident (I stopped). I felt I had a valid point there, because if I’m going to swear in a different language on the big screen, nobody is going to do something about it. But if I said what he was saying to me, in English, and you could lip read me — I’ll still get in trouble anyway,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
“That’s where I was really disappointed with what happened. Everybody interpreted it the way I actually said. It wasn’t being racist or anything like that. I just clearly wanted him to swear at me in English so everyone else could hear what he was saying.”
With the Ashes round the corner, Warner feels that he could go back to being a bully on the field.
“I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that when we’re out there, we’ve got a lot of energy and buzz. Whether that’s being vocal or with my intent batting and in the field. When it comes to the Ashes, it’s a massive thing for us,” he said.
“Given what happened in India, given the IPL and county cricket. Everyone’s mates, we are mates, but sometimes you have to really try and work a way out to actually build some kind of — I used the word ‘hatred’ the other day. But some dislike, make things a little bit uncomfortable for blokes when they’re out there,” said Warner, in a way clarifying his recent comments that sparked a controversy.
Ashes 2017David Warnerind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia2017rohit sharmavirat kohli
First Published: October 20, 2017, 8:37 AM IST