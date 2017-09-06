Bangladesh vs Australia: David Warner Second Behind Matthew Hayden in List of Most Test Tons By Australian Openers

The southpaw is now second on the list of Australian openers with most Test tons, behind another left-handed big hitter Matthew Hayden, who has 30 centuries to his name.
Warner, who reached the three-figure mark on the third day of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, after the first session was washed away due to rain, was unbeaten at stumps on the second day at 88 after sharing an unbeaten century stand with Peter Handscomb.
The opener rode his luck with two reprieves earlier on the second day. He was dropped at short-leg on 52 and then Mushfiqur Rahim missed a stumping when he was on 73. The knock is a timely one for the Aussies ho are looking to draw the two-match series after losing the first Test to the hosts after a dramatic final day collapse.
Warner though was one of the few bright sports in that match too as he scored 112 runs in the second innings, which all but helped the Aussies seal a tricky chase on the last day at Mirpur.
The twin centuries come as a relief for the seasoned opening bat ahead of the all important Ashes series later this year. He had endured a tough tour of India earlier this year, when the southpaw managed to get only one score of above fifty under his belt in 8 innings. Warner's lack of runs cost the Aussies as they went down 1-2 to Virat Kohli's number one Test team.
David Warner was earlier jointly second on the list of most Test tons by an Australian opener alongside former captain Mark Taylor, who has 19 centuries to his name.
First Published: September 6, 2017, 2:14 PM IST