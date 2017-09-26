Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
David Warner Thanks Indian Fans for Love & Constant Support

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2017, 12:04 PM IST
Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: David Warner is as much a household name in India as he is in Australia thanks to the Indian Premier League and its reach. And the Australia opener is in love with the fans who keep following the cricketers day-in and day-out. In fact, the Aussie vice-captain has revealed that he is grateful for their constant support and wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a video of the fans outside the team hotel which read: “All the fans waiting out front of the hotel. Thank you for all of your support. #grateful #india Next stop Bangalore.”

Earlier, Warner had posted a photo after the team had reached Indore which read: “You have to admire the passion and love that Indian fans have for the game of cricket. On arrival at Indore👍👍. #havetohaveto #grateful #india #loveit”



Things have not been as pleasant for the tourists on the cricket field as Australia's five-wicket defeat in Indore on Sunday saw them fall 3-0 behind in the five-match series. The defeat was their 11th in their last 13 ODIs away from home, while the other two matches were rain-affected no results.

Aaron Finch, who scored 124 in Indore after missing the defeats in Chennai and Kolkata with a calf problem, said Australia had failed to take their chances against India but conceded there was a clear difference between the sides.

"You have to play well but I think you also have to go in with the right attitude and make sure that when you do get an opportunity to win a game, you don't let that slip," Finch said in comments published on Cricket Australia's website (cricket.com.au)

"We've been in a couple of good positions in the first few games and as soon as you give India a sniff, they'll beat you nine times out of 10.

"You have to play 100 percent to beat (India) in these conditions," Finch said. "If you play 90 percent, it's not good enough here.

"There's obviously a gap between the sides at the moment and they're proving that.

"They're 3-0 up, they're the number one side in the world and there's just a few things we need to tinker with as players to bridge that gap and get the results going our way."

Australia were whitewashed 5-0 away to South Africa last year and Finch said the mounting losses were not helping with confidence.

"Whenever you're losing, it's never easy," said the 30-year-old, who struck his eighth ODI ton in Indore.

"Winning away from home is what every side strives to achieve and I think whenever you start losing, you can lose a little bit of confidence in yourself and in the way you're playing."

Finch was understandably glad to score some runs, especially after going to lengths to convince the team's physiotherapist of his fitness to play.

"If (the calf) had have gone again last night, I might have been in a bit of strife," he said.

"So it was nice for that to hold up."
First Published: September 26, 2017, 12:04 PM IST

