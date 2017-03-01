David Warner Warns Bollywood After Watching Daughter Ivy Dance

Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram
New Delhi: With Australia winning the first Test in Pune by 333 runs, the mood in the Aussie camp is definitely joyous. And it was evident once again on Wednesday morning when opener David Warner reposted a photo of his daughter Ivy Mae on Instagram.
The Australians have arrived in Bengaluru to prepare for the second Test of the series that starts from Saturday. And Warner and his wife Candice took time out to click his daughter dancing to a Bollywood number.
Looking at the lighter side of things, Warner even alerted the stars in Bollywood about his daughter Ivy.
His repost read: “#Repost @candywarner1 with @repostapp
・・・Another morning of Ivy entertaining us. Look out Bollywood here she comes @davidwarner31.”
Warner has made no bones about the fact that he loves India and the warmth of the people here. In fact, a regular in India’s top T20 league the IPL, the Aussie opener recently told a fan on Twitter that he finds India incredible.