David Warner's Daughters Find the Best Way to Beat the Heat

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a photo of his daughters buying lemonade from a street-side shop. The caption read: “Both girls loving Chennai and also wanted to stop for a lemonade.”
The second ODI is set to be played in Kolkata and looks like rain could play spoilsport. India's outdoor practice session had to be cancelled for the second successive day on Wednesday before rain made way for bright sunshine over the Eden Gardens, raising hopes of a full game in the second ODI on Thursday.
In fact, Australia too had to cancel their outdoor training session even though the covers were removed for the first time in 48 hours. Just after Team India left for the team hotel, sun shone over the iconic stadium as Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly was seen inspecting the pitch and ground.
"It looks good," said Ganguly.
The local meteorological department also gave a positive weather forecast for the match. "There is no more affect of low pressure. There are some chances of rain on Thursday but the weather will clear up towards the afternoon and there will be sunshine," IMD director Ganesh Das said.
A similar pattern was observed on Wednesday as there was a brief spell of rain in the morning, forcing the Australians to train indoors for the second successive day, while it remained hazy in the afternoon when Virat Kohli and Co checked in, and towards the evening the sun was out in full glow.
When it was raining, India made use of the dressing room lawn to play some volleyball.
First Published: September 21, 2017, 9:55 AM IST