David Wiese Swaps South Africa For Sussex

File image of David Wiese. (Getty Images)
London: South African all-rounder David Wiese has followed the lead of countrymen Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw after English county Sussex announced his arrival on a three-year contract on Monday.
Abbott and Rossouw effectively ended their international careers by signing for Hampshire last week and Wiese has followed suit.
The 31-year-old, who had two spells at Sussex last season, has played six one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20s for South Africa.
"I am very excited to be joining Sussex on a long-term deal," Wiese said in a Sussex press release.
"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my lifelong dream of representing my country in the sport I love."
Sussex head coach Mark Davis said: "We are thrilled to have David joining us at Sussex Cricket.
"He is an extremely accomplished all-round cricketer who is effective in all formats and will bring great experience and skill to our group."