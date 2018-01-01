Dawid Malan Replaces Ben Stokes for Australia ODIs

Stokes is unavailable for selection after a brawl outside Bristol nightclub, in September. The ECB in a statement made it clear that his selection was subject to outcome of police investigation. "Ben Stokes will not travel with the group of players leaving the UK on 2 January, pending CPS advice on the incident in Bristol in September," the ECB said. "Should ECB receive formal confirmation that he has either, a) been charged or, b) will face no charges, the ECB Board would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability to represent England at that stage."
It is still unsure when Stokes could be back in the team as after the investigation of the case is over, ECB might put take disciplinary action against him. Stokes had tried his hand at playing in New Zealand, after his ouster from the team. He played for Canterbury in New Zealand's domestic limited-overs competition. He had a rather ordinary outing for the team as he could score just one fifty, that too in a T20 game against Otago.
First Published: January 1, 2018, 2:27 PM IST