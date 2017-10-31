Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
DDCA Gaffe at Sehwag Gate Inauguration, Opener Referred to As India's Only Triple Centurion

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 31, 2017, 4:14 PM IST
The highlighted portion shows Sehwag being referred to as India's only triple centurion (Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: It was supposed to be an occasion to salute one of Delhi District Cricket Association's (DDCA) biggest cricketing names as the cricket body decided to rename the gate number 2 at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Virender Sehwag Gate.

The former India opener was present at the inauguration event on Tuesday, along with members of the Indian cricket team which included coach Ravi Shastri, Sehwag's former teammate Ashish Nehra, playing his last international match at the venue against New Zealand on Wednesday and the likes of newcomer Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik.

While the event went off pretty well, a factual mistake by the DDCA has once again brought to the fore the callousness that has often brought disrepute to the cricket body.

In the achievements column for Sehwag, DDCA referred to the Nawab of Najafgarh as the “only Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in Test matches.” This is a factual error as Karun Nair has also scored a triple century in Test cricket for India.

Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple centuries in Test cricket for India, one each against Pakistan and South Africa. He also later addressed the media and said that it was a great honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he has played most of his cricket in younger days.

The DDCA has for long been affected by in fighting and corruption charges, which resulted in the Delhi High Court dismissing the top brass and appointed former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Vikramjit Sen as the administrator of the body.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 4:00 PM IST

