Dean Elgar Falls for 199; Joins Mohammad Azharuddin, Steve Smith in the Unfortunate List

Earlier, Opener Elgar batted through the entire opening day for an unbeaten century as the hosts piled on the runs against a hapless Bangladesh bowling attack. On the second day, Hashim Amla too joined the party as he too stuck a majestic century to take the hosts past the 400-run mark.
Amla was finally dismissed for 137 by Shafiul Islam and following the stalwarts dismissal, Elgar too lost his concentration and gave away his wicket to Mustafizur Rahman. Rush of blood got the better of Elgar as he went for an expansive pull-shot but the ball took a thick top edge and was caught at mid-wicket by Mominul.
A dejected Elgar had to depart for 199 — one run less that what could have been his maiden double century in the longest format of the game. With this, Elgar became only the 10th cricketer ever to be dismissed for 199 in Test cricket.
Elgar has joined the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammad Azahruddin, Ian Bell, Steven Smith Younis Khan, Steve Waugh Sanath Jayasuriya, Matthew Elliot and Mudassar Nazar.
However, Elgar's innings has helped South Africa take commanding position in the match but the southpaw will be thinking what could have been had he not played that rash shot.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 5:51 PM IST