Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore

However Deano (as he is lovingly called) did not breach any law by doing so, as it was all done at a city cafe which enables it's customers to vent out anger by smashing products, kept for the very same purpose.
‘Bhadas’ cafe owned by a local entrepreneur, Atul Malikram, charges for breaking different objects placed at the cafe. Interestingly, Brad Hogg was seen calming down Jones.
"After the match was over, Jones reached our cafe and broke items available here," Atul told News18. "He was accompanied by Brad Hogg and they spent around 30 minutes after the match and left afterwards."
“They were our guests, so we did not charge anything from them,” added the owner of the unique cafe. A video of the duo smashing various products and angrily referring to the poor performance of the Kangaroos, is also available.
After the Indore ODI, India has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Opened early this year, the cafe has a wide range of products that can be destroyed. Right from laptops, TV, computer monitors, to cup-plates, glasses, and even punching bags are available for anger management. For safety of the customers, the cafe offers various protective gear.
“The modern day lifestyle brings all kinds of pressures, so such a place helps customers relieve their stress,” Malikram concluded.
First Published: September 25, 2017, 5:22 PM IST