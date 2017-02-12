    Quick Links

    Defending Champions India Thrash Pakistan By 9 Wickets To Win 2017 Blind World T20

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 12, 2017 15:29 IST| UPDATED: Feb 12, 2017 17:18 IST
    Photo Credit: BCCI/Twitter

    New Delhi: Defending champions India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 9 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday to lift the Blind T20 World Cup title.

    Chasing Pakistan's 197/9, India lost just one wicket and romped home with nine wickets in hand to lift the coveted title.

    Man of the match Prakash Jayaramaiah stood out with a splendid unbeaten 99-run knock, while Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only man to be dismissed for 43.

    With eight wins from nine matches, India had gone into the final as favourites and lived up to it with a comprehensive victory. For Pakistan though, it was their first loss in the tournament.

    Man of the series Badar Munir was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 570-run effort.

    Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal were the pick of Indian bowlers, grabbing two wickets each.

    The two teams had clashed in the 2012 edition final as well with India emerging triumphant.

    The victory was also a sweet revenge for the Indians, who had lost to Pakistan in the league stage of the current edition.

    (With inputs from agencies)