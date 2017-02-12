Defending Champions India Thrash Pakistan By 9 Wickets To Win 2017 Blind World T20

Photo Credit: BCCI/Twitter
New Delhi: Defending champions India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 9 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday to lift the Blind T20 World Cup title.
Chasing Pakistan's 197/9, India lost just one wicket and romped home with nine wickets in hand to lift the coveted title.
Man of the match Prakash Jayaramaiah stood out with a splendid unbeaten 99-run knock, while Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only man to be dismissed for 43.
With eight wins from nine matches, India had gone into the final as favourites and lived up to it with a comprehensive victory. For Pakistan though, it was their first loss in the tournament.
Man of the series Badar Munir was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 570-run effort.
Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal were the pick of Indian bowlers, grabbing two wickets each.
The two teams had clashed in the 2012 edition final as well with India emerging triumphant.
The victory was also a sweet revenge for the Indians, who had lost to Pakistan in the league stage of the current edition.
Congratulations to India's visually impaired cricketers on winning the World Cup. Delighted. They play our game too.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2017
Why did u say blind? It really sounds so cheap, Say visually challanged.Thumbs up for all of them.They r real life 'Kaabil'. #BlindWorldT20
— Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) February 12, 2017
Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the #BlindWorldT20 👏👏You all made us proud🙏Keep it up👍 pic.twitter.com/aThen1RNBZ
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2017
Many Congratulations to India on winning the #BlindWorldT20 . Without eyes, but not without vision. Super proud . pic.twitter.com/eVH7qq6pOw
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 12, 2017
India Beat Pakistan By 9 Wickets To Win T20 World Cup For Blind. This 2nd Consecutive Win For India. Proud#IndvsPak #BlindWorldT20 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/J83WDx1auA
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) February 12, 2017
Thanks for the support mates. :) #BlindWorldT20 pic.twitter.com/ixZqhxAXPy
— Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKohIiFC) February 12, 2017
(With inputs from agencies)