Delhi Daredevils Look to Jason Gillespie for Coach's Role

The 42-year-old ended his association with Yorkshire in 2016 and is currently part of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League
“He brings a lot to the table. He has vast experience behind him. He has shown keenness to be a part of Delhi team and talks are still on,” a Delhi Daredevils official said, speaking to the Indian Express.
The Daredevils are presently without a coach with Rahul Dravid having opted to continue as coach of the India under-19 team after the BCCI’s new rules regarding conflict of interest had left coaches and support staff personnel in the country to pick between working for IPL and national teams.
Gillespie played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs in a career spanning a decade for Australia during their reign as the top team in the world.
He then switched to coaching, where he lifted the struggling county Yorkshire from the second division in his first season before helping them win back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015.
Recently, during an interaction with the media in Bengaluru at the National Cricket Academy Gillespie had said that he will be looking at coaching roles in other T20 Leagues.
“I do a little bit of work for Cricket Australia. I’ll be looking to see what other opportunities are out there in T20 leagues around the world,” Gillespie said.
