Delhi HC Appoints Justice Vikramajit Sen as Administrator of DDCA

The Ferozeshah Kotla ground in Delhi houses the headquarters of the DDCA
New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday appointed Justice (Rtd) Vikramajit Sen as the new administrator of DDCA, replacing retired Justice Mukul Mudgal who did not wish to continue in the post.
A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Deepa Sharma also issued a slew of directions, including amendment of Articles of Association of DDCA by incorporating clauses on capping age of members as well as on their tenure.
The bench also said that Justice Sen will call for a meeting of DDCA members for reconstituting the cricketing body's working and sports committees.
Thereafter, the administrator will meet the Registrar of Companies prior to holding of elections to elect the office bearers of DDCA, it said.
The directions, among many others, came on DDCA's plea against appointment of an arbitrator to oversee its functioning.
Thereafter, he was also assigned the task of overseeing the functioning of DDCA in the backdrop of alleged irregularities in the cricketing body's operations. DDCA had opposed the plea appointment of any person or committee to oversee its affairs, saying it was a company and such administrators were appointed only for "sick" firms.
It had contended that there was already a machinery in place under the Companies Act to supervise its functions and no administrator can be appointed.