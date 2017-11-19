Dhawan, Rahul Achieve Rare Feat After Century Stand in Second Innings Against Sri Lanka

Dhawan and Rahul put together a 166-run stand to hand India the advantage going into the final day, this after Rahul was dismissed for a first ball duck in the first innings.
Interestingly, this is only the second time that any Indian opening pair have managed a century stand after scoring 0 the first time around.
Instances of India having an opening century stand batting second after managing 0 batting first time around:
1. Vs SL, Eden Gardens, 2017 (0, 133*) by KL Rahul & S Dhawan
2. Vs AUS, MCG, 1981 (0, 165) by Gavaskar/Chauhan
Overall this is the fourth time an IND opening pair have managed a 0-run opening stand and a century-run opening stand in the same Test
3. Vs WI, Chennai, 1967 (129, 0) by D Sardesai & F Engineer
4. Vs ENG, Manchester, 1946 (124, 0) by V Merchant & Syed Mushtaq Ali
Taking strike with Sri Lanka leading by 122 in the first innings, it was imperative for the openers to lay a foundation and take the team as close to the visitors’ lead as possible, but the duo of Dhawan and Rahul did one better. They not only took the Indians past the 122-run mark, but also added another 44 as the two put on 166 for the opening wicket, taking the game very much away for Sri Lanka’s grip.
While Dhawan was the one who sent the Lankan bowling on a leather hunt in the third session, it was Rahul who started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day.
