Dhoni and Raina to Be Retained By Chennai Super Kings: Reports

”We are retaining Dhoni and Raina, and the third we are contemplating,” a CSK official told The Indian Express. During the TNPL, CSK director George John had said about Dhoni, “That’s an obvious one. We will have him (Dhoni) back as captain. We don’t know by when we have to submit it (the list of retained players). Once the deadline is set, we will finalise the list. For Dhoni it would be like returning home, 100 per cent.”
Suresh Raina, who has been out of the Indian team for quite sometime now, is still one of the best in the shortest format of the game and has scored 4,540 runs in 161 matches. He, along with Dhoni had formed a vital partnership during their stint at CSK, that brought a lot success to the team. After CSK was banned for two years, Raina had been a part of the Gujarat Lions, while Dhoni had joined Rising Pune Supergiant.
-Gambhir in doubt for KKR-
There has been no confirmation about Gautam Gambhir's retention by Kolkata Knight Riders. Under Gambhir, KKR had won the coveted title twice. According to sources, Right to Match option might be used for the veteran opener, rather than spending Rs 15 crore retention fees. The final date for all franchises to submit the retention list is January 4.
First Published: January 3, 2018, 5:03 PM IST