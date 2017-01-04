Dhoni, Kohli Partnership Will Continue to Excel: Saba Karim

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down as limited-overs skipper might have taken the cricketing world by shock, but former national selector Saba Karim feels that his role becomes all the more important as Virat Kohli begins his journey as India’s skipper across all formats.
Speaking to CricketNext, Karim — national selector when India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 and finished semi-finalists in the 2015 World Cup and 2016 ICC World T20 — feels that Dhoni will play perfect second fiddle to Kohli.
“The most important tournament coming up for India is the Champions Trophy in England and we are the defending champions. As a result, the pressure will be on Kohli to win it again. And Dhoni fits the bill to perfection when it comes to guiding Kohli through this journey,” he said.
Asked to reveal one moment when Karim wanted to stand up and salute Dhoni for his captaincy skills, the former stumper picked two tournaments — the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and the T20 series win in Australia last year.
“These two wins will always remain etched in my memory. And credit to Dhoni for both these achievements. Champions Trophy is special because we had picked a young team and it was on Dhoni to guide them to the title.
“And the T20 series win in Australia because we were preparing for the World T20 at home. Beating Australia in Australia doesn’t happen every other day. They are one of the best teams at home and Dhoni managed to lead the team perfectly,” he said.
“Firstly I respect his decision and secondly I feel that it was very well timed. We have a World Cup coming up in 2019 and the team needs to prepare under a new captain. Settling down takes time and who knows it better than Dhoni? I think it was perfectly times, just like some of his decisions as skipper,” he smiled.
“I have been there with the team for a while and I can tell you that these two share an excellent bond. Honestly, knowing these two, I know for a fact that they don’t care about what is being written in the media. For both Dhoni and Kohli, the team is first priority.
“These rumours have never fazed the two as they understand that it comes with being star performers. In fact, Dhoni’s job becomes all the more important now as Kohli takes over,” he signed off.