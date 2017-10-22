Dhoni Was Informed About His Daughter's Birth Through This Cricketer

She was born on 6th February 2015, two days ahead of India's final warm-up game against Australia.
Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has revealed in his latest book titled ‘Democracy’s XI: The Great Indian Cricket Story’, that Sakshi had to contact Suresh Raina to share the news with Dhoni of daughter Ziva’s birth as Dhoni wasn't carrying a mobile phone with him.
The publisher of the book, Juggernaut Books, tweeted on Friday regarding the incident during ICC World Cup 2015,
”When @msdhoni becm [became] a father arnd [around] 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carryg [carrying] a mobile. His wife sent an SMS thru [through] @ImRaina to inform him! #RajdeepsBook.”
When @msdhoni becm a father arnd 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carryg a mobile. His wife sent an SMS thru @ImRaina to inform him! #RajdeepsBook— Juggernaut Books (@juggernautbooks) October 20, 2017
During the time of Ziva’s birth, Dhoni was asked by the media whether he missed being in India during his daughter’s birth, to which he replied,”Not really.”
Dhoni added, “As of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”
This shows the kind of dedication and will Dhoni had as the captain of the team.
He will go down in history as one of India's most successful captains, who led India to glory in the 2011 World Cup, and also lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
India were going strong in the 2015 World Cup but lost to eventual champions Australia, going down by 95 runs in the semifinal
First Published: October 22, 2017, 9:15 AM IST