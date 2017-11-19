Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Did KL Rahul & Shikhar Dhawan Plan Day Four Onslaught on Dinner Table With Virat Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 19, 2017, 3:54 PM IST
Did KL Rahul & Shikhar Dhawan Plan Day Four Onslaught on Dinner Table With Virat Kohli

(Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan/ Instagram)

New Delhi: India openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan slammed respective half-centuries on the fourth day of the first Test as India surged into the lead for the first time in the match against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Team India were on the back-foot at stumps on Day 3 as the visitors were on the verge of taking the lead. However, Indian stars like Rahul, Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay were pictured having dinner on the eve of the fourth day of the Test and seemed to be confident of turning the match in their favour.

Dhawan's post read: "Had great dinner with boys....looking forward for 4th day of d game tomorrow (Sunday) and turn it to our side!!"

Had great dinner with boys....looking forward for 4th day of d game tomorrow and turn it to our side!!

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on



Sri Lanka were all out for 294 to claim a first innings lead of 122 runs after number nine batsman Rangana Herath top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 67 after Lahiru Thirumanne (51) and Angelo Mathews (52) also notched up fifties. As for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami grabbed four wickets each.

But after the Indian openers took to the crease, they completely changed the complexion of the match. Rahul slammed his 10th Test fifty while Dhawan completed his fourth half-century to issue a scintillating counter-attack to put the hosts into a commanding position in the match.
ind vs sl 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017kl rahulKolkata Testmurali vijayOff The Fieldshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: November 19, 2017, 3:53 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking