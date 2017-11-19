Did KL Rahul & Shikhar Dhawan Plan Day Four Onslaught on Dinner Table With Virat Kohli

Dhawan's post read: "Had great dinner with boys....looking forward for 4th day of d game tomorrow (Sunday) and turn it to our side!!"
Sri Lanka were all out for 294 to claim a first innings lead of 122 runs after number nine batsman Rangana Herath top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 67 after Lahiru Thirumanne (51) and Angelo Mathews (52) also notched up fifties. As for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami grabbed four wickets each.
But after the Indian openers took to the crease, they completely changed the complexion of the match. Rahul slammed his 10th Test fifty while Dhawan completed his fourth half-century to issue a scintillating counter-attack to put the hosts into a commanding position in the match.
First Published: November 19, 2017, 3:53 PM IST