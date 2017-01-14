Did Virat Kohli Start a Music Equipment Company?

Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Just a day before assuming captaincy of the Indian ODI team against England, Virat Kohli dropped a strong hint on his twitter account about launching a new business venture.
The Indian captain, who has several businesses running, which include fitness centres, clothing lines and sports franchises, hinted about a new business venture — an audio equipment product named ‘MuveAcoustics’.
Kohli announced on social media "Music has always motivated & inspired me. Delighted to announce my 2 year labour of love, @MuveAcoustics #Inspired #InsideIsEverything," posting on his twitter account.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2017
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2017
He further endorsed the product by stating that the wireless speakers were his favourite.
"Love the sound of my A+ wireless speakers @MuveAcoustics. It's my favorite #SoundThatInspires #Inspired #InsideIsEverything," the 28-year old wrote on Twitter.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2017
It's my favorite 😎 #SoundThatInspires #Inspired #InsideIsEverything pic.twitter.com/nf0a3fJjYE
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2017
Virat Kohli will lead India as the official limited overs captain for the first time in the ODI and T20 series against England, starting on January 15 in Pune.
Representatives of MuveAcoustics were not immediately available for comment on Kohli's association with the company.