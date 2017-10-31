India vs New Zealand: Did You Know-India Has Never Beaten Kiwis in T20Is

Having won the ODI series already, the Indian team would be raring to change their record. Here is a look at all the five T20I matches, that India has lost to the Black Caps.
1. India vs New Zealand, ICC World Twenty20 at Johannesburg, 2007
This was a memorable World Cup for Team India, as they were crowned world champions in the inaugural edition of the WT20. Having beaten all their opponents en route title, India succumbed to the Kiwi side. After being set a target of 191, India could only manage 180 runs in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir (51) and Virender Sehwag (40) started the chase really well, but the middle order fell to brilliant bowling by Daniel Vettori. The left-arm spinner took 4 wickets for just 20 runs, that put brakes on the scoring rate.
2. India tour of New Zealand at Christchurch, 2009
The touring Indian team had a great tour to New Zealand, but lost the T20I series 2-0. In the first match at Christchurch, India were put into bat by the Kiwi skipper. India managed to score only 162 runs. That was never going to enough with the likes of Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill in the New Zealand team. The former scored a fifty to take his team home, with an over to spare. All-rounder Jacob Oram played a cameo of 29 runs, from just 15 balls.
3. India tour of New Zealand at Wellington, 2009
In this match too, like the first match of the series, Brendon McCullum was the star. He scored a quick-fire 69 runs from just 55 balls to clinch the series. He was well supported by Jesse Ryder and Ross Taylor, to chase down the target of 150 runs. This was a close match, as the Kiwis reached the target on the last ball of the match. India had some decent performances in the bowling department, as Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan tried to put brakes on the run-rate. They picked up one wicket apiece.
4. New Zealand tour of India at Chennai, 2012
Having proved India's nemesis in the shortest format of the game, New Zealand once more proved their credentials. This time India were set a target of 168 runs. Again it was Brendon McCullum who came up with the goods for his team. He smashed a brilliant 91 runs from 55 balls. Towards the end of the Kiwi innings, Jacob Oram came and smashed 18 runs from just 9 balls. India too, for major part of the match, looked good to chase the target down as Virat Kohli slammed 70 runs. But after his departure, rest of the batsmen could not take India home as they lost by 1 run.
5. India vs New Zealand, World T20 at Nagpur, 2016
Again, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. It was a good bowling show by the Indians as they restricted their opponents for 126. All the bowlers chipped-in with a wicket, and India looked set to register their first win against the Kiwis, in a T20I. But a batting collapse saw the Indians bundle out for a paltry 79 runs. Mitchell Santner broke the Indian batting-orders backbone by claiming four wickets, and giving away only 11 runs.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 4:31 PM IST