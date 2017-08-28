Dinesh Chandimal Suffers Hairline Fracture; Ruled Out of ODI Series

Chandimal was hit on the right thumb by a rising delivery from Hardik Pandya when he was on 14 and needed medical attention. The 27-year-old struggled to get going after that and was eventually dismissed for 36 runs.
"SLC confirms that Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of the series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb. We will have a better idea of timeline of his recovery after consulting a specialist in Colombo tomorrow," a media release from SLC said.
Chandimal wasn't part of the original ODI squad but was rushed to Kandy along with Lahiru Thirimanne after Sri Lanka lost Upul Tharanga and Danushka Gunathilaka due to injuries. Gunathilaka hurt his shoulder while Tharanga was banned for two games due to slow over rate.
India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a modest target of 218, the visitors didn't have the best of starts as Lasith Malinga got Shikhar Dhawan early for just 5 runs in the third over of the innings.
Skipper Virat Kohli too followed suit as he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for just 3 runs in the sixth over. Kl Rahul then joined forces with Rohit Sharma in the middle and the duo built a partnership for the visitors after twin early blows.
The duo put on a 42-run stand for the third wicket before Akila Dananjaya got the better of Rahul for 17. Kedar Jadhav once again fell into the trap of Dananjaya and was dismissed plumb LBW for duck.
These two quick wickets put pressure on the visitors and the hosts were right back in the game. However, the vastly experienced MS Dhoni took to the crease and he put on a scintillating partnership with Rohit to take the game away from the hosts.
Rohit went onto complete his 12th ODI century to put India firmly in command of the match. This was Rohit's 10th ton while opening the innings as well.
First Published: August 28, 2017, 9:03 AM IST