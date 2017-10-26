Dinesh Karthik is One of the Best Middle-order Batsmen: Dhawan

Dhawan feels Karthik’s skills of rotating the strike makes him one of the best middle-order batsman.
"About Dinesh I will say that he has worked hard and scored so many runs in domestic (cricket) that he is being rewarded for that and has made a place in the team again. He is one of the best middle order player, with the skills and shots he has and he is proving himself.
"The way he played the knock today and in the last game when the team was in trouble, his 30-35 runs, were beneficial. When he bats, his strike rotation is good, which reduces pressure on the other batsman.
"Like today, I wasn't able to rotate the strike, but Dinesh was doing that, so I was not pressurized. So it benefits the team if a player like him rotates the strike as soon as he comes," said Dhawan, who notched up his 22nd ODI fifty in the game.
The one slot that the Indian team management has been looking to fill in ODIs is the number 4 slot and Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday showed that he could be the answer to skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri’s search as he hit an unbeaten 64 to help India chase down New Zealand’s total of 230 with 4 overs to spare and six wickets in the bag at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
The series levelling win came as Karthik leaned into the perfect cover drive off Time Southee’s final delivery in the 46th over. But credit must also go to opener Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 31 balls) for providing Karthik with much needed support from the other end. Both the batsmen ensured that they hit the timely boundaries and let Karthik hold one end up. In the end, it was a walk in the park for the hosts as Dhoni (18*) and Karthik took India home.
dinesh karthikInd vs NZIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kane Williamsonrohit sharmashikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: October 26, 2017, 3:52 PM IST