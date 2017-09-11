Discount Yuvraj Singh At Your Own Peril: Former Selector Saba Karim

Speaking to CricketNext, Karim not only batted for the senior pro, but also said that writing off Yuvraj would be the biggest mistake, something that the previous set of national selectors had done. Known to call a spade a spade, Karim had no hesitation in accepting that the previous panel, led by Sandeep Patil, had thought that the all-rounder was past his prime. But Yuvi surprised one and all by making a comeback into the national team last year.
“Discount Yuvraj at your own peril. He is like a phoenix who has time and again shown that he loves rising from the ashes and proving critics wrong. From past experience, I would think it is too early to say that the writing is on the wall. Yes, he has a few issues he needs to work on, but then, he is a champion performer and has time and again proved that.
“In fact, to be honest, we during our time as national selectors did for a short span think that it would be very difficult for Yuvraj to make it back to the national team. But I am equally happy to say that he proved us wrong and showed exemplary work ethics to make a return to the national team,” he revealed.
But then, both Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that there is no excuse to lag behind when it comes to international level of fitness. And Karim feels that this will be the challenge for the experienced campaigner.
“Yes, Yuvi need to go back to the drawing board and plan accordingly. He does need to work on his fitness and play domestic games to keep reminding the selectors that he is keen to make it back to the national team. The road is definitely not easy and trust me, nobody knows that better than the man himself,” he said.
Asked if it will be all the more difficult for Yuvraj now that the young turks are doing really well, Karim said: “I do not think he will be looking much into how the current group is doing. It doesn’t help to think much about those already out there. I am sure Yuvraj would be more interested in working on his game and waiting for the opportune moment when he gets his turn and would wish to make the most of it.”
While many feel that Yuvraj is past his prime and no longer fits into the Indian middle-order, Karim feels that the scenario keeps changing from time to time and it would all depend on the areas the team management is looking at and whether or not Yuvraj is the man for the job.
“You cannot say A fits the bill or B fits the bill on a permanent basis. It all changes from situation to situation and you never know when the team management feels that the experience of someone like Yuvraj would suit the bill perfectly. Surely too early to say that the writing is on the wall,” he signed off.
First Published: September 11, 2017, 8:48 AM IST