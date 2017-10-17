Dishant Yagnik Retires During Ranji Game, Does a U-turn Later

"The realisation that I stand no chance to play for Team India and Duleep Trophy has dawned on me and that is the main reason why I have made this decision." But it is learnt that Yagnik had to reconsider his decision of retirement, as no immediate replacements were available for him. Rajasthan selectors Vinod Mathur and Sanjay Vyas asked him to stay with the team for whole season.
To this, Dishant told Sportstar, "I have known all of them (the selectors), so when they requested me to hold it till the season end, it is difficult for me to not listen to them.” He was quick to add that the curtains may be drawn even a bit early. “Our next match is in Kerala, and the team will be in trouble if I am not there. I have decided to play that match,” he said.
First Published: October 17, 2017, 11:01 AM IST