Diwali 2017: Virat Kohli & Co. Bat for Cracker-free Celebrations

Cricketnext | Updated: October 19, 2017, 12:12 PM IST
Virat Kohli has given a mesage of 'Spread light not noise', this Diwali. (Twitter/Virat Kohli)

New Delhi: He displays fireworks on the field, but doesn't advocate their use outside the field. Virat Kohli, the swashbuckling batsman and India captain, has wished his fans on Diwali, with a small message, 'This Diwali spread light not noise'. In a short video that Kohli posted on Twitter, he is seen getting disturbed by the noise of crackers.

Earlier this month, The Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region with immediate effect. Other cricketers too, took to social media, and spread the message of a cracker-free Diwali.










After the Diwali break, India is set to play New Zealand in a three match ODI series and as many T20s. Just prior to this, India beat the Australian side 4-1 in the ODI series, while the T20I series, was drawn level at 1-1.
First Published: October 19, 2017, 11:54 AM IST

