Diwali 2017: Virat Kohli & Co. Bat for Cracker-free Celebrations

Earlier this month, The Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region with immediate effect. Other cricketers too, took to social media, and spread the message of a cracker-free Diwali.
This Diwali, let's change things up. #HappyDiwali #FestivalOfLights #StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/8YoYsXY4rF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2017
✨Wish you all a happy, prosperous and peaceful Diwali! ✨#Diwali #Peace #Happiness pic.twitter.com/DdAMxbkfk7— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 19, 2017
Wish you a very Happy & safe Diwali☺☺ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/Ndab1ZXf2D— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 19, 2017
After the Diwali break, India is set to play New Zealand in a three match ODI series and as many T20s. Just prior to this, India beat the Australian side 4-1 in the ODI series, while the T20I series, was drawn level at 1-1.
First Published: October 19, 2017, 11:54 AM IST