Duckworth-Lewis Method Irks Virat Kohli Even as India Win Opening T20I Against Australia by 9 Wickets in 'Dhoniland'

“We don't really understand the Duckword Lewis method. After getting them down to 118, we thought it would only be 40 or something. 48 was tricky,” he said.
But Kohli moved on and praised the teamwork from his boys as the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar laid the foundation for an impressive show in the opening T20I.
"After winning the toss and bowling first that sort of effort was required and our bowlers did well. The game can get tricky with a small chase like that. Bhuvi getting us the early breakthrough, Bumrah in the end overs and spinners in the middle overs. It's been a combined effort from the players. Giving the younger bowlers the confidence they need. Wrist spinners can turn the game on its head. We are very happy with the bowlers right now. You need to execute your yorkers and you have to have a strong head to take your chances against the batsmen. You need to have skill and a strong head in T20I cricket,” he said.
Speaking about Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the team after missing the limited-overs series due to his wife’s health, Kohli said he was happy to see the opener strike the ball well after returning from a break.
“He (Dhawan) was playing really well in Sri Lanka. He is an impact player and we need him to do well," the Indian captain said.
Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.
With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and the second match will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
First Published: October 8, 2017, 9:05 AM IST