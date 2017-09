21:43(IST)

STUMPS! That's the end of a gripping day of play. India Red are certainly in the drivers seat as of now with India Blue trailing by 302 runs and only five wickets in hand. But Blues will be happy by the fact that there are two set batsmen on the crease right now. Kudos to younster Washinton Sundar who scored a brilliant 88 runs to go with two wickets. That's all from Day 2. See you all again tomorrow for Day 3.