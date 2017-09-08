Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Duleep Trophy: K Gowtham, Karn Sharma Put India Red on Top

PTI | Updated: September 8, 2017, 11:20 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: K Gowtham, Karn Sharma Put India Red on Top

File image of Karn Sharma in action. (Getty Images)

Lucknow: The spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Karn Sharma shared nine wickets between them as India Red skittled out India Green for 157 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy match here.

Resuming at 232 for five, India Red were dismissed for 323 in their first innings after overnight batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a patient fifty in the day/night encounter.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Karthik and Karn Sharma, while pacer Navdeep Saini, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and part-time spinner Murali Vijay accounted for one wicket each on the second morning.

In their first innings, India Green folded for 157 as Gowtham and Sharma returned with impressive figures of 5-46 and 4-39 respectively.

Prashant Chopra (65) was the top scorer for India Green, followed by Karun Nair (37) and Parthiv Patel scored 17 runs, but none of the other batsmen could reach doubles digits at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

At stumps, India Red were 19 for one with Priyank Panchal (11) and Rahul Singh (1) at the crease. They led by 185 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Brief Score:

India Red: 323 all-out in 110.5 overs & 19-1 in 13 overs.

India Green: 157 all-out in 49.5 overs
dinesh karthikDuleep trophyDuleep Trophy 2017K Gowthamkarn sharma
First Published: September 8, 2017, 11:20 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking