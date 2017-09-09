Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 9, 2017, 5:23 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Parthiv Patel Completes 10,000 First Class Runs

Parthiv Patel (Getty Images)

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he crossed the 10,000-run mark in first class cricket during the ongoing match between India Green and India Red in the Duleep Trophy, on Saturday.

By doing so, Parthiv became only the 48th India to reach this milestone in domestic cricket.

Before the start of this match, in 169 first class games, Parthiv had scored 9995 runs at an average of 44.2. While he has also slammed 25 centuries and 56 half-centuries in his illustrious domestic career.

Former teammates like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar amongst others, took to social media to applaud the star cricketer.
















Parthiv has also feature in 38 ODIs and 23 Tests for India and his latest appearance being in the Chennai Test against England in 2016, where he made a commendable 71. Also, last year, Parthiv guided Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.





First Published: September 9, 2017, 5:20 PM IST

