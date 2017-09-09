Duleep Trophy: Parthiv Patel Completes 10,000 First Class Runs

By doing so, Parthiv became only the 48th India to reach this milestone in domestic cricket.
Before the start of this match, in 169 first class games, Parthiv had scored 9995 runs at an average of 44.2. While he has also slammed 25 centuries and 56 half-centuries in his illustrious domestic career.
Former teammates like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar amongst others, took to social media to applaud the star cricketer.
10,000 mubarak PP urf CC ! https://t.co/aRIkLTFbpp— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 9, 2017
Proud of you my lil brother @parthiv9 for 10000 in First class runs..keep going lil champ ✅🏏— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2017
10,000 first class runs, way to go @parthiv9 . Congrats n keep it going bro 👍👍— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 8, 2017
@parthiv9 congratulations buddy..now you are a proper veteran 😊— Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) September 9, 2017
Congratulations! @parthiv9 on completing 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/Vp9z47Fr3J— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2017
Parthiv has also feature in 38 ODIs and 23 Tests for India and his latest appearance being in the Chennai Test against England in 2016, where he made a commendable 71. Also, last year, Parthiv guided Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
First Published: September 9, 2017, 5:20 PM IST