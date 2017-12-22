Dwayne Bravo Creates History, Becomes First Bowler to Take 400 T20 Wickets

Bravo's excellent bowling restricted Hobart Hurricanes to 164/8 in 20 overs. In the chase, Renegades lost their captain and opener Aaron Finch early. Following that, Cameron White (79 not out) and Marcus Harris's (50) steadied the ship and took the attack to the opposition before a late flourish from Brad Hodge (22 not out) helped them reach the target with nine balls to spare.
WICKET! Guess what, it's @DJBravo47 again. This time @MohammadNabi007 takes the catch. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/pTQiMZ6KuI— Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 21, 2017
DJ BRAVO! Super bowling from the superstar allrounder to finish with 5-28 and the @RenegadesBBL will need 165 runs to win! https://t.co/bjJQUMEHog #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/4yCVE3YJhi— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2017
Bravo last played a T20 international for West Indies against Pakistan in September and has since expressed doubt over a possible return to the national side.
"As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team. I was dropped while I was fit. I don't think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back," Bravo had said.
Bravo’s exploits in the shortest format of the game is well known and he has established himself as a T20 player. The all-rounder is likely to now continue playing only in the various T20 leagues around the world.
"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket. As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority," he said.
Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and has also not featured in an ODI since 2014.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 4:56 PM IST