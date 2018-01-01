ECB Approves Ben Stokes' IPL Participation

Stokes was not picked for the Ashes due to an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. He was later picked for the five-match ODI series against Australia before being replaced by Dawid Malan. It is unlikely that he will be picked for national duty till the outcome of the police investigation. Stokes was also granted permission to play limited overs cricket for Canterbury in New Zealand, leading ECB chief executive Tom Harrison to say that it would be difficult to prevent him from playing the IPL.
The 2018 edition will be played from April 4 to May 31.
First Published: January 1, 2018, 7:45 PM IST