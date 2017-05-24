Ed Joyce to Focus on International Career, Quits County Cricket

(Getty Images)

London: Veteran batsman Ed Joyce is to focus solely on his international career with Ireland after his side Sussex said he is retiring from county cricket.

The 38-year-old, who has scored over 8,000 first-class runs at an average 49.39 since joining Sussex from Middlesex in 2009, had been available on a cover basis but Wednesday's decision means he retires with immediate effect.

With Ireland ready to make the step up to Test cricket in 2018 Joyce decided to concentrate his efforts with Ireland, and his provincial team Leinster, having undergone knee surgery last winter.

"County cricket has been a huge part of my life for the last 18 years and it is with a tinge of sadness that I've decided not to play this season or beyond," said Joyce.

"I fully intended on playing at least some cricket for Sussex in 2017 but the realities of my various injuries, alongside my playing commitments here in Ireland, have meant that this isn't possible.

"With the prospect of Test cricket and full membership potentially on the horizon, it's an exciting time for Irish cricket and I want to play my part in this process as long as I feel I can contribute on the field," added Joyce, who also played for England in One Day International cricket from 2006 to 2010.

