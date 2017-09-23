Eden Garden ODI the hottest One-day Game Anyone Said They've Played, Says Cummins

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: September 23, 2017, 4:31 PM IST
Pat Cummins. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: If the clean-shaven heads of some of the Australian cricketers weren't enough to indicate the hot and humid conditions during the second ODI between India and Australia at Kolkata, then consider this; Aussie speedster Pat Cummins has revealed that the Kolkata ODI presented one of the toughest conditions that he has ever faced.

"It felt similar to Dhaka, I reckon, just below Chittagong," Cummins told cricket.com.au. "But that's the hottest one-day game anyone said they've played. I think the 50 overs felt like it was about 200 overs out there.

The bowlers had to take timely intervals in between the overs, just to apply ice bags, to provide some relief from the soaring heat. In fact all the pacers were forced to leave the filed more than once, after their spells.

"You pretty much try and change all your clothes because they're just sodden through with sweat," Cummins added. "If you've got strapping you try and get that re-strapped. You just try and get one or two overs just to cool down and have some ice blocks, change all your gear and try and freshen up."

Despite all the challenges posted by the weather, the Aussie pacemen—Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richradson— together bagged seven wickets in the match. Unfortunately the spirited effort by the bowlers just wasn't enough for the Aussie side that lost the match by 50 runs.

"As a player and a teammate it's frustrating when it's out of your control," Cummins said of the batting collapse. "We got in a position in both games where we could've taken the game away from India.

"It was unfortunate that there was a couple of wickets but we've just got to try and find a way to fix that up. There's still three games left so we can still win the series."
First Published: September 23, 2017, 4:29 PM IST

