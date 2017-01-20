Eden Gardens Stands To Be Named After Sourav Ganguly

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Kolkata: With the army giving the go-ahead, the decks have been cleared for naming six Eden Gardens stands after eminent personalities involved with the game in the state including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, a Cricket Association of Bengal official said here on Thursday.
The four others stands will be christened after ex cricketer Pankaj Roy and former CAB presidents B.N. Dutt, A.N. Ghosh and Snehasnshu Acharya.
The proposal had been passed in the CAB working committee meeting last year.
But with the army being the custodian of the Maidan, where the Eden Gardens is located, its permission is mandatory before any such decisions can be implemented.
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains ever having played 311 One-Day Internationals and 113 Tests for the country.