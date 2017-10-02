Elgar, Maharaj Take South Africa to Victory, as Records Tumble

So the left-hand opener, Elgar, joined the unfortunate, yet elite club of batsmen to have gotten out on 199. He joins 11 other batsmen in the '199 club', the first one from South Africa. He is also the leading run-scorer (984) as well as highest century-scorer (4) in tests this year. Had the southpaw got to the 200-run mark, he would have become the first South African opener since Herschelles Gibbs (2003).
Talking about Maharaj, the left-arm bowler was at his best against the Bangla Tigers. He becomes the 10th South African spinner to take 50-test wickets. Also one record that beckons Maharaj is, being the highest wicket-taking spinner for South Africa in a calendar year. Right now he sits pretty on 42 wickets, just one short of Hugh Tayfield's 43 wickets, way back in 1957.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 6:14 PM IST