India vs New Zealand: Emotions Get the Better of Mohammed Siraj as he Makes International Debut

While Iyer got his first game in the opener of the T20 series, Siraj made his debut for India, the following match. The youngster was handed over the cap by India coach Ravi Shastri. Soon after, Siraj broke into tears, during the national anthem ceremony.
A moment to cherish for young Mohammed Siraj as he makes his debut for India today #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0ttCZpLeoo— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017
Unfortunately, for the India pacer, it wasn't the best of outings with the ball. The Hyderabad lad leaked 53 runs in quota of four overs. Though he picked up the wicket of Kane Williamson, but that couldn't stop the Kiwis from scoring 196/2.
His bowling effort of 1/53 are now the second most expensive figures, in a debut T20I match for India. On top of the list is Joginder Sharma, who had given away 57 runs against England in 2007.
First Published: November 4, 2017, 8:53 PM IST