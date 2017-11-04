Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand: Emotions Get the Better of Mohammed Siraj as he Makes International Debut

Cricketnext | Updated: November 4, 2017, 8:59 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: Emotions Get the Better of Mohammed Siraj as he Makes International Debut

A video grab of Mohammad Siraj getting misty-eyed during the second T20I. (Hotstar)

New Delhi: It is a dream for every budding cricketer in India to represent their nation at the international arena. And when that dream comes true, it is but natural that it becomes an emotional moment for the player. In the ongoing India and New Zealand T20 series, rookies Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj were drafted in the team.

While Iyer got his first game in the opener of the T20 series, Siraj made his debut for India, the following match. The youngster was handed over the cap by India coach Ravi Shastri. Soon after, Siraj broke into tears, during the national anthem ceremony.




Unfortunately, for the India pacer, it wasn't the best of outings with the ball. The Hyderabad lad leaked 53 runs in quota of four overs. Though he picked up the wicket of Kane Williamson, but that couldn't stop the Kiwis from scoring 196/2.

His bowling effort of 1/53 are now the second most expensive figures, in a debut T20I match for India. On top of the list is Joginder Sharma, who had given away 57 runs against England in 2007.
colin munroIndia vs New Zealand 2017Mohammed Sirajshreyas iyervirat kohli
First Published: November 4, 2017, 8:53 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking