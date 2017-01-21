England Are Yet to Win an ODI at Eden Gardens; Virat Kohli and Co Hold Edge

Photo Credit: Reuters
New Delhi: Superstition and sportsperson go almost hand in hand. And the same holds true for cricket and cricketers.
So, even though some cricketers refuse to accept that past record at a certain venue does hold a place in the back of the mind, England skipper Eoin Morgan would actually do well to not think of his team’s past history at the Mecca of Indian Cricket — Eden Gardens.
Having played three ODIs at the historic ground, England have failed to win a single game. And if Team India’s current form is anything to go by, it could soon be 0-4 for Team England.
CricketNext takes a look at England’s performance at the Eden Gardens over the years:
1st Game: England vs Australia, Reliance World Cup Final in 1987.
Result: Australia won by 7 runs
Review: Having beaten hosts India to reach the final, all eyes were on England as they looked set to win their first World Cup final. The fact that they were playing arch-rivals Australia made it a high-intensity clash. And Mike Gatting’s team crumbled under pressure as they failed to chase a target of 254 after some good knocks by Bill Athey (58), Gatting himself (41) and Allan Lamb (45). For Australia, it was Allan Border’s move to get a young Steve Waugh into the attack to dismiss Lamb, that will remain etched in the mind of the cricket fans.
2nd Game: India vs England, 1st ODI, 2002
Result: India won by 22 runs
Review: Batting first, Sourav Ganguly and Co. had put on an impressive 281 with Dinesh Mongia top-scoring with a handy 71. And despite England opener Marcus Trescothick scoring a brilliant 121, there was little help from the others as Nasser Hussain’s men falling short in the end. Ajit Agarkar, current coach Anil Kumble and pace spearhead Javagal Srinath bowled beautiful spells to take India home.
3rd Game: India vs England, 5th ODI, 2011
Result: India won by 95 runs
Review: Current skipper Virat Kohli had scored a duck as England skipper Alastair Cook won the toss and decided to bowl first. But former skipper MS Dhoni played a scintillating knock, scoring 75 off just 69 balls as India posted a healthy 271/8 in their 50 overs. Post this, it was an R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show as the two picked seven wickets between themselves to bundle out the visitors for 176. India won the series 5-0.