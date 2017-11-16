Ashes 2017: England Bowlers Are Accurate and Can Cause Trouble, Says Bond

"The ball doesn't move as much," Bond said. "The pitches are harder. You have to set your fields differently. Listening to the boys about England, they know there's always something in the wicket. Here, you won't get that sideways movement or massive amounts of swing. If it swings it won't be there all the time. You have to find different ways to skin a cat. Our bowlers are quality and they get bounce, which is massive. If we can get it to go off the straight just a little bit, we are accurate enough that we can cause trouble."
Bond feels that his team has the resources to trouble the Aussies, and with the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes in the team, results will come. "You know what you will get out of Australia," Bond said. "Starc will try to swing it back in and bowl over and across you, then go round the wicket and try to knock your off pole out. [Josh] Hazlewood will be accurate, then Cummins will mix his length and bowl short. We are different. We have to control their run rate and chip away at their batting lineup, and take it to day five."
Bond, having played in Australia before feels, “I’ve got a pretty good understanding of the way the game is played over here and it’s about instilling little bits of that in the guys. England play the game differently to what we do in this part of the world. It’s about getting them to understand that. They need to understand what attacking looks like and align our strengths to different fields and match them up against their batsmen.”
