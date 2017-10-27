England Cricket Stars Visit Anfield; Strike a Pose With Henderson and Co.

Moeen Ali shared a picture from the Liverpool dressing room, with caption, Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. ❣️loved it
Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. ❣️loved it pic.twitter.com/jHkh043W2l— Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) October 26, 2017
England cricket board wrote on their Twitter, Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC ⚽️🏏
Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC ⚽️🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2017
Stay tuned to find out what they’ve been up to. pic.twitter.com/ZAWh3v7wMZ
The merseyside club slipped to ninth in the table after last Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, and their league defensive record is their worst at this stage of a season since 1964/65.
The scale of that defeat at Wembley wiped out the optimism that had built after a 7-0 Champions League win in Slovenia over Maribor five days earlier, and it proved a difficult afternoon for many of Liverpool’s players, with centre-back Dejan Lovren performing so poorly against Spurs that he was substituted after just 31 minutes.
Klopp has been left with a decision to make as to whether to leave out Lovren against Huddersfield, and either bring in Ragnar Klavan or stick with Joe Gomez, who moved across from right-back into the centre for the final hour at Wembley.
First Published: October 27, 2017, 11:08 AM IST