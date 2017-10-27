Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

England Cricket Stars Visit Anfield; Strike a Pose With Henderson and Co.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2017, 11:31 AM IST
England Cricket Stars Visit Anfield; Strike a Pose With Henderson and Co.

Liverpool and England stars strike a pose together. (Twitter/England Cricket)

England stars Moeen Ali and James Anderson visited Anfield and struck a pose with Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Moeen Ali shared a picture from the Liverpool dressing room, with caption, Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. ❣️loved it




England cricket board wrote on their Twitter, Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC ⚽️🏏




The merseyside club slipped to ninth in the table after last Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, and their league defensive record is their worst at this stage of a season since 1964/65.

The scale of that defeat at Wembley wiped out the optimism that had built after a 7-0 Champions League win in Slovenia over Maribor five days earlier, and it proved a difficult afternoon for many of Liverpool’s players, with centre-back Dejan Lovren performing so poorly against Spurs that he was substituted after just 31 minutes.

Klopp has been left with a decision to make as to whether to leave out Lovren against Huddersfield, and either bring in Ragnar Klavan or stick with Joe Gomez, who moved across from right-back into the centre for the final hour at Wembley.
ecbEnglandEngland cricketJames AndersonMoeen AliOff The Field
First Published: October 27, 2017, 11:08 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking