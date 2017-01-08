England Hit Nets Ahead of ODI Series Against Kohli & Co.

Eoin Morgan and his boys trained at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Mumbai: England, led by Eoin Morgan, had their first net session at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday after returning to India at the end of their Christmas and New Year break.
The entire team, barring key batsman Joe Root, had a three-hour training session in cooler temperatures than they had witnessed during the five-Test rubber in which the visitors were drubbed 4-0 by Virat Kohli’s Indian team.
Nine members of the vanquished Test squad have returned to play under Morgan who was himself not part of the defeated team led by Alastair Cook who is, in turn, not part of the ODI and T20 party.
Root, who has stayed back for personal reasons, is expected to join the squad on January 12, the day the visitors will play their second warm-up game against an India 'A' squad to be led by the fit-again Ajinkya Rahane.
The Englishmen would confront a stronger India ‘A’ side led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has stepped down as the national limited-overs skipper, but is part of the squad picked to play under new limited over captain Kohli, in the first warm-up game under lights at the same Brabourne Stadium on January 10.
Dhoni would be eager to fine tune his game with there being no opportunities to play even for his state side Jharkhand in the limited overs format with Ranji Trophy going on when England’s Test side was playing against the hosts.
Also in the squad for the warm-up game to be led by Dhoni are his 2011 World Cup-winning squad members — Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra — all of who have been named in the India ODI squad to take on the visitors in the three-match series.
The three ODI matches are to be held in Pune, Cuttack (January 19) and Kolkata (January 22). These would be followed by the three T20I matches the visitors would play against hosts India, in Kanpur (January 26), Nagpur (January 29) and Bengaluru (February 1).