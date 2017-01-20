England Penalised for Slow Over-Rate In Cuttack ODI

England Cricket Team. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: England have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against India during the second One-Day International in Cuttack on Thursday.
ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.
Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
The charge was laid by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth official Nitin Menon.