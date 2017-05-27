England v South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Root Departs, Hosts in Trouble

South Africa takes on England in the second ODI as it looks to level the three match series.
South Africa hope to live up to their reputation as the world's top-ranked one-day international side at Southampton on Saturday after blowing away "cobwebs" in their series-opening defeat by England.
Victory put England 1-0 up with two to play and was a shot in the arm for Eoin Morgan's men ahead of next week's start of the Champions Trophy on home soil.
TOSS: South Africa Won the toss and elect to field
TEAMS
SOUTH AFRICA: Q de Kock†, HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers*, DA Miller, F Behardien, D Pretorius, CH Morris, K Rabada, AL Phehlukwayo, KA Maharaj
ENGLAND: JJ Roy, AD Hales, JE Root, EJG Morgan*, BA Stokes, JC Buttler†, MM Ali, AU Rashid, LE Plunkett, MA Wood, JT Ball