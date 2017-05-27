England v South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Root Departs, Hosts in Trouble

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2nd ODI between England and South Africa from Southampton

England have got off to a safe start. They are 12 for no loss after 4 overs.

WICKET! Rabada dismisses Jason Roy with a perfect yorker! He is out for 8, with score 12/1. That's the first wicket for South Africa.

Joe Root is the new man in, South Africa have got their tails up after that early wicket. England 13/1 after 5 overs.

Alex Hales and Joe Root starting to find some boundaries and get some much needed momentum in the England innings. England 33/1 after 8 overs

England are being cautious with Rabada, and rightly so. He is finding the line and length perfectly on this pitch. England 35/1 after 9 overs.

FOUR and FOUR! Root giving charge, and hitting it straight down the ground. And then timing the second one perfectly, away from mid-on. Dwaine Pretorius concedes 10 runs from his first over

10 overs gone, and De Villiers introduces spin for the first time. Keshav Maharaja comes into the attack.

FOUR! Root gets down on one knee and plays the scoop. Pretorius is certainly on England radar today

FOUR! Root pressing on the accelerator, hits Maharaj over the inner circle, over the mid-wicket region.

DROPPED! Rabada drops a sitter at long-on. Hales was looking to go after Maharaj, but couldn't get hold of it. To further rub salt into the wounds, its gone for six!

WICKET! Pretorius gets one to bounce a bit more, Hales looks to cut but the extra bounce gets him. Fine catch by De Kock behind the wicket. England 70/2 after 13.2 overs.

FOUR! What a shot! Morgan gets off the mark with a glorious boundary through the covers!

OUT! Root is dismissed in the unluckiest of fashions. Morgan hits straight down the ground, but Pretorious gets a fingertip to it and ball hits the stumps at non-strikers end. Root is way short of his ground. Big wicket for South Africa as Root was looking good.

(Getty Images)

South Africa takes on England in the second ODI as it looks to level the three match series.

South Africa hope to live up to their reputation as the world's top-ranked one-day international side at Southampton on Saturday after blowing away "cobwebs" in their series-opening defeat by England.

Victory put England 1-0 up with two to play and was a shot in the arm for Eoin Morgan's men ahead of next week's start of the Champions Trophy on home soil.

TOSS: South Africa Won the toss and elect to field

TEAMS

SOUTH AFRICA: Q de Kock†, HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers*, DA Miller, F Behardien, D Pretorius, CH Morris, K Rabada, AL Phehlukwayo, KA Maharaj

ENGLAND: JJ Roy, AD Hales, JE Root, EJG Morgan*, BA Stokes, JC Buttler†, MM Ali, AU Rashid, LE Plunkett, MA Wood, JT Ball