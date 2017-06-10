Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia: Top 5 Clashes in the 21st Century

(Getty Images)

As England takes on Australia in the important Champions Trophy clash, which is a must win for the team from Down Under. We take a look at the top 5 one-day international clashes between two of the oldest teams in the 21st century.

ICC World Cup group stage 2003, Australia v England, Port Elizabeth

Andy Bichel stole victory from the jaws of defeat for Australia with his all round performance as the Aussies won a closely contested match. England needed to win the match to qualify from the group stage. First, Bichel took 7-20 to restrict England to 204. But in reply, Aussies were struggling at 135-8, when Bichel joined Michael Bevan. However, the two put together a 73-run partnership with Bichel scoring 34. Bevan was the top scored with 74 runs.

ICC Champions Trophy semi-final 2004, England v Australia, Edgbaston

Michael Vaughan (86) and Marcus Trescothick (81), ably supported by Andrew Strauss (52) chased down 259 to guide England to the final of the 2004 Champions Trophy which they eventually lost to the West Indies. But this was one of the few rare occasions for the Englishmen to get one over their arch-rival in the ICC tournament.

Third ODI 2005, England v Australia, Bristol

Kevin Pietersen announced himself on the international stage with a riveting knock of an unbeaten 91 off just 65 balls to help England chase 253. Michael Vaughan scored 57 as the young English team defeated Australia in what was to be a pre-cursor to the great Ashes series that followed.

One-Day Series final 2007, Australia v England, Melbourne

Paul Collingwood scored an unbeaten 120 in one of the greatest run-chase in modern era as England enjoyed victory to end what was an harrowing tour. They had lost the Test series, and just scrapped through to the tri-series final after beating New Zealand. Australia chased down 253, despite being 15/3. Ian Bell scored 65 runs in the match. This was the first final played at the MCG, and England went onto win the second final itself at Sydney.

Second ODI 2014, Australia v England, Brisbane

This was one of the most embarrassing defeats for England, who had posted 300 - thanks to a century from Eoin Morgan. Australia in reply were reduced to 244/9 before James Faulkner and Clint Mckay got together for a 57-run partnership to guide Australia home. The tour, which had started with a whitewash in the Test series continued to go from one low to another for the tourists.

