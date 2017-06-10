Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia: Will Steven Smith Unleash the Big Four?

Mitchell Starc. (Getty Images)

Australia's much talked about pace attack consisting of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson might be unleashed on the hosts England at Edgbaston when the two teams clash on Saturday.

A fresh pitch is likely to be used for the game, and the inclement weather might mean that the pitch may well be under-prepared. This will tempt Australia captain Steve Smith to unleash the big four.

"It might be talked about," said Smith.

"I think we'll come down here tomorrow and have another look. We might get a chance to see the wicket, maybe."

"I dare say a fresh wicket, it could do a reasonable amount. Particularly if it's overcast and there's a bit of rain about. "It could present a few challenges with the weather. It might be a bit of an under-prepared wicket and a wicket that perhaps might do a little bit. So that'll certainly come into the equation.

"We probably won't be able to name the team until the day of the game because we won't be able to have a chance to look at it." Smith was quoted as saying by the Cricket Australia website.

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace wants his team to take the challenge of taking on Australia's quicks head on.

"It's a high-quality attack and we really want to keep testing ourselves and seeing how good we can be," he said.

"There is no question that they're a fantastic attack and they're a fantastic side."

"To beat them, we have to play really well and cope with the high-quality bowling they have. You would want our players to be excited by that as opposed to being anyway nervous or put off by that."

First Published: June 10, 2017, 12:36 PM IST