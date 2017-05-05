England vs Ireland ,1st ODI: As It Happened

Ireland win toss and have opted to bat first. (Getty Images)

FULL SCORECARD

Catch all the live action of the first ODI between England and Ireland at the County Ground in Bristol.

Toss Update:

Ireland win toss and opt to bat first.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (w), Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (c), Ed Joyce, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O'Brien (w), Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

Commentary (England innings)

So that's it from us for this game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. There wasn't much to write about today, let's hope Ireland put up a better show in the second and final ODI at Lord's on May 7, 2017. Match begins at 1100 local (1000 GMT). You can switch tabs now to catch all the action from the Indian T20 League 2017. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!

Man of the Match, Adil Rashid says that he is feeling very confident about his game. Adds that he has worked hard in the nets and it's all about knowing the field and bowling according to it. Also says that he relies on his variations and is feeling really confident about that.

England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that he is pleased with the win. Calls it a very convincing one. Confesses that they did bowl a few poor balls in the Powerplay but is happy with the overall effort as it was the first game. Adds that losing the toss was not a bad thing. Feels that this was the best he has seen Adil Rashid bowl after a tough winter against some strong teams. Hopes that Wood can continue to build on the good work in the upcoming games. Mentions that they have a stiffer test coming up in South Africa. Does not want to discredit Ireland and says that they are taking it one game at a time and not taking the visitors for granted. Admits that they are aware of their best XI for Champions Trophy and changes, if any, will be mostly due to the conditions on offer.

Ireland skipper, William Porterfield says that they started well but failed to get the partnerships going. Feels that there was a little bit of nibble but is quick to add that anyway the seamers didn't do the damage, spinners did. On playing against spin, Porterfield replies it's more of a mental thing. He is expecting a lot of support in the second ODI at Lord's.

The game was one to forget for the visitors. They got off to a decent start but surrendered to the spin and guile of Adil Rashid. The leg spinner finished with his career best figures of 5 for 27 to bundle out the away side for 126. The Irish will hope to put up a better performance in the second ODI.

That's as clinical as it gets. Chasing a modest target of 127, England lost Jason Roy for a duck but Alex Hales hit his way to a 39-ball 55 to squash any hopes Ireland had of forcing a collapse. He was given a couple of reprieves and made the most of it. Joe Root held the innings from the other end with an unbeaten 49 as the hosts did lose a couple of wickets towards the end but the result was never in question.

19.6 P Chase to J Bairstow, That's it! Fuller in length, on the pads, Jonny Bairstow works it wide of mid on and takes the winning run. ENGLAND WIN BY 7 WICKETS! 127/3

19.5 P Chase to J Bairstow, Fuller in length and outside off, Jonny Bairstow looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge on the pads again. 126/3

19.4 P Chase to J Bairstow, Fuller on middle and leg, Bairstow looks to work it across the line but gets an inside edge on the pads. 126/3

19.3 P Chase to Joe Root, Short on middle and leg, pulled towards deep square leg for just a single. Root moves to 49! 126/3

19.2 P Chase to Joe Root, Shortish on middle and off, Joe Root defends it off the back foot. 125/3

19.1 P Chase to J Bairstow, Short and angling in on middle, helped down to fine leg for a single. 125/3

18.6 S Thompson to Joe Root, FOUR! Flayed! Short on off, Root stays back and cuts it between cover and point for a boundary to end the over. 18 off the over! 124/3

18.5 S Thompson to J Bairstow, Angles in a length delivery on middle, Bairstow swipes it across the line off the inner half for a single. 120/3

18.5 S Thompson to J Bairstow, Shortish outside off, JB cuts it towards the man at point. Thompson oversteps which means Free hit coming up next ball. 119/3

18.4 S Thompson to J Bairstow, FOUR! Shot! Fuller in length on the stumps, Bairstow caresses it straight down the ground for a boundary. 118/3

18.3 S Thompson to Joe Root, On a good length and just around off, Root punches it nicely off the back foot through extra cover. Won't get a boundary but picks up a comfortable three. 114/3

18.2 S Thompson to Joe Root, FOUR! Easily done! Fuller on the pads, Root clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 111/3

18.1 S Thompson to J Bairstow, Fuller in length around off, Jonny drives it through covers for a single. 107/3

Can England finish this inside 3 overs? If they do that, we won't have the innings break. In the meanwhile, Stuart Thompson comes back on for a bowl.

17.6 P Chase to J Bairstow, JB pulls it through deep square leg for a single. 106/3

17.5 P Chase to J Bairstow, Short of a length delivery outside off, Jonny taps it towards the off side. 105/3

17.4 P Chase to Joe Root, Stays back and forces it through covers for a single. 105/3

17.3 P Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! Edged and away! On a length and angling in from around off, Root looks to punch it through the line but gets an outside edge which falls short of the man at first slip and the ball bursts through his fingers to the fence for a boundary. 104/3

17.2 P Chase to J Bairstow, Shortish on middle, pulled towards deep square leg for a single. 100 up for England. 100/3

17.1 P Chase to J Bairstow, Fuller on the pads, Bairstow tucks it towards short mid-wicket. 99/3

16.6 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Fuller length delivery, angling in, pushed to mid on again. Maiden over by Tim Murtagh! 99/3

16.5 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery around off, punched on the up to mid on. 99/3

16.4 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Pitched outside off, Root taps it on the bounce towards short extra cover. 99/3

16.3 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, punched to covers. 99/3

16.2 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Angling into the batsman, defended with the angle on the leg side. 99/3

16.1 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Fuller length on middle and off, defended back to the bowler. 99/3

15.6 P Chase to J Bairstow, Fuller on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket for nothing. 99/3

15.5 P Chase to J Bairstow, Jonny punches it off the back foot towards cover. 99/3

15.4 P Chase to J Bairstow, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, Bairstow looks to work it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW has been turned down as the ball was clearly going down leg. 99/3

Jonny Bairstow is the new man in. England need 28 runs more to win.

15.3 P Chase to E Morgan, OUT! Chase has another! Short of a length delivery on leg, Morgan looks to pull it away but fails to get enough behind the shot. The ball goes aerially towards fine leg where Kevin O'Brien takes a safe catch. 99/3

15.2 P Chase to Joe Root, Angles in a length delivery on middle, Root goes back and turns it through mid-wicket for one. 99/2

15.1 P Chase to Joe Root, Fuller and on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 98/2

14.6 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, Fuller length on middle, defended back to the bowler. 96/2

14.5 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, FOUR! Back of a length, angling away, Morgan latches onto it in a flash and pulls it square of the wicket on the leg side for a smashing boundary. 96/2

14.4 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 92/2

14.3 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Goes back and punches it towards the man at covers. 91/2

14.2 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Fuller in length and angling in, Root comes down the track, gets across a touch and flicks it past a diving mid-wicket fielder. The ball goes in the deep and they take a brace. 91/2

14.1 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Length delivery on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 89/2

13.6 P Chase to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery on middle, pulled in front of square on the leg side for an easy single. 89/2

13.5 P Chase to Joe Root, Fuller length delivery on middle, Root punches it with a straight bat to mid on. 88/2

13.4 P Chase to Joe Root, Angles it in from around off, stays a bit low as Root defends it off the front foot. 88/2

13.3 P Chase to E Morgan, Fuller on the pads, Eoin gets across and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 88/2

13.2 P Chase to E Morgan, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Morgan drives it back to the bowler who stops it in his followthrough. 87/2

13.1 P Chase to E Morgan, Fuller in length and around off, Morgan defends it off the front foot. 87/2

12.6 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, Slips it on the hips, Morgan clips it down to fine leg to keep strike. 87/2

12.5 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, Back of a length delivery on off, EM covers the line in defense. 86/2

12.4 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, Drags his length a bit short on middle, Eoin Morgan defends it with a straight bat. 86/2

12.3 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, FOUR! Morgan off the mark in style! Receives a gently half-volley on off, Morgan leans ahead and offers a straight bat drive. Beats mid off with ease and runs down to the fence for a boundary. 86/2

12.2 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, On a length and outside off, Eoin defends it from within the crease. 82/2

12.1 Tim Murtagh to E Morgan, Angles it away outside off, Morgan defends it off the front foot gently. 82/2

Tim Murtagh is back on.

11.6 P Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! Nailed it! Shortish on middle, it sits up at a good height as Joe Root swivels and pulls it off the front foot through mid-wicket for a boundary. 82/2

11.5 P Chase to Joe Root, Stays back to this length delivery and pushes it towards mid on. 78/2

11.4 P Chase to Joe Root, Shortish on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 78/2

The skipper Eoin Morgan strides out to bat.

11.3 P Chase to A Hales, OUT! Top edge and it's taken this time! Short of a length delivery outside off, Alex Hales steps down to go for the mighty pull but gets a top edge instead which squirts up beside the pitch. William Porterfield from backward point comes in and settles nicely under the skier. Hales departs after a fifty. 78/2

11.2 P Chase to A Hales, Was there an edge? Good length delivery outside off, Hales looks to pull it across the line but misses and it goes on the bounce to the keeper. Replays show there was an under edge and luckily it went on the bounce to the keeper. 78/1

11.1 P Chase to A Hales, Fuller in length and ouside off, Hales offers a punchy drive straight to mid off. 78/1

Change of ends for Peter Chase.

10.6 G Dockrell to Joe Root, Darts it around middle and leg, nudged towards the man at mid-wicket. 78/1

10.5 G Dockrell to Joe Root, Shortish and a bit flat outside off, cut straight to the man at backward point. 78/1

10.4 G Dockrell to A Hales, Flatter around middle, punched down to long on for a single. 78/1

10.3 G Dockrell to A Hales, Slows it through the air around middle, Hales gets down to slog sweep it but gets it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for another couple. 77/1

10.2 G Dockrell to A Hales, Floats it up again outside off, driven past the man at extra cover for a couple. 75/1

7th ODI fifty for Alex Hales!

10.1 G Dockrell to A Hales, FOUR! Fifty for Alex Hales! Tossed up outside off, Hales jumps out of the crease and drives it through extra cover for a boundary. Raises his bat and acknowledges the cheer. 73/1

The umpire signals the start of the second Powerplay. There are four fielders allowed outside the circle till the 40th over, if the game goes till then that is.

9.6 S Thompson to Joe Root, Pitches it up outside off, Root drives it off the front foot straight to mid off. 69/1

9.5 S Thompson to A Hales, Back of a length, angling in, Alex turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 69/1

9.4 S Thompson to A Hales, Shortish outside off, punched off the back foot towards point. 68/1

9.3 S Thompson to A Hales, Full and a bit too straight on middle and leg, Hales works it wide of the man at mid on and runs two. 68/1

9.2 S Thompson to Joe Root, On the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 66/1

9.1 S Thompson to Joe Root, FOUR! Fuller and a lot of width on offer, Root leans forward and drives it a bit square of the wicket on the off side. Beats the dive of the man at point and gets a boundary to his name. 65/1

8.6 G Dockrell to Joe Root, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 61/1

8.5 G Dockrell to Joe Root, A touch shorter around middle and leg, Root works it straight to backward square leg. He is interested in a run but sent back. 60/1

8.4 G Dockrell to Joe Root, Driven towards the mid on region. No run. 60/1

8.3 G Dockrell to A Hales, Floated ball on middle, fuller in length, Hales brings down a straight bat and caresses it down the ground. The long on fielder makes a fine stop and they take a single. 60/1

8.2 G Dockrell to A Hales, FOUR! Excellently played! Flatter full ball around off, skidding in, Hales gets down and across to sweep it over backward square leg for a boundary. 59/1

8.1 G Dockrell to A Hales, Hales has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 55/1

7.6 S Thompson to Joe Root, Slants in a full ball on off, Root gets behind the line and defends it back. 55/1

7.5 S Thompson to A Hales, On a full length outside off, Hales tries to drive through covers but it takes an outside edge and runs down to third man for a single. 55/1

7.4 S Thompson to Joe Root, Another full ball straighter in line, it's worked through mid-wicket for one. 54/1

7.3 S Thompson to A Hales, Full and angling down the leg side, Alex flicks it through mid-wicket and the sweeper cuts it off. A single taken. 53/1

7.2 S Thompson to Joe Root, Fullish and on off, driven towards mid off where Joyce misfielded and allowed a single. 52/1

7.1 S Thompson to Joe Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/1

Another change, Stuart Thompson called on for a bowl.

6.6 G Dockrell to A Hales, Another flat delivery, on the shorter side, Hales punches it towards mid on. 51/1

6.5 G Dockrell to A Hales, Flattish on middle, punched back to the bowler. 51/1

50-run stand between Hales and Root.

6.4 G Dockrell to A Hales, FOUR! Sublime! Too full and on off, Hales plays a cracking square drive, no protection in the deep and it's a boundary. 51/1

6.3 G Dockrell to A Hales, Flatter and on off, defended back to the bowler. 47/1

6.2 G Dockrell to Joe Root, Turns it off his pads to the leg side for a single. 47/1

6.1 G Dockrell to Joe Root, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 46/1

George Dockrell comes on for a bowl.

5.6 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, FOUR! By far the best boundary today! A length ball around off, Hales transfers his weight on the front foot and drives it on the up through extra cover for a boundary. 46/1

5.5 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Fullish around middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple. 42/1

5.4 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, FOUR! Boom! Right from the middle of the bat. Murtagh bowls it a little short and around off, Alex clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 40/1

5.3 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, EDGY FOUR! Murtagh pitches it full and around off, Hales is wrong footed as he initially looks to drive through the line. Gets a big outside edge through the gap between keeper and first slip for a boundary. 36/1

5.2 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Fuller in length on middle, Root tries playing with a straight bat but it takes an inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket for one. 32/1

5.1 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, Angles in a full ball on middle, Root pushes it to mid on. 31/1

4.6 P Chase to A Hales, FOUR! Hurts even more. Again Chase is very full outside off, Hales hammers it down the ground for a boundary at long off. Went like a rocket to the fence. 31/1

4.6 P Chase to A Hales, FOUR! Overpitches on off, Hales goes hard at it and drills it down the ground through mid off for a cracking boundary. Just rubbing the salt on wound. And it's not the end of the agony, it's a front foot no ball as well. Free Hit coming up... 27/1

4.5 P Chase to A Hales, Is that dropped? Yes, it is. Back of a length delivery angling down the leg side, Hales tries to glance it off his hips but ends up gloving it behind. Niall O'Brien fails to hold on to the catch. A big miss. They need to keep taking all the chances coming their way. 22/1

4.4 P Chase to Joe Root, A touch short and outside off, Root reaches out for it and steers it through backward point for one. 22/1

4.3 P Chase to Joe Root, Shortish on off, pulled across the line but straight to the fielder inside the ring at mid-wicket. 21/1

4.2 P Chase to Joe Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 21/1

4.1 P Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! Nicely played! Short and wide outside off, Root jumps on the back foot and whacks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. The point fielder had no chance. 21/1

3.6 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run to end an excellent over. 17/1

3.5 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Play and a miss! A length ball angling into the batsman around off, Hales gives the charge, attempting to go downtown but fails to connect. The keeper has an immediate shy but misses as Hales quickly drags his bat inside the line. 17/1

3.4 Tim Murtagh to Joe Root, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 17/1

3.3 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Angles in a full ball on middle, pushed wide of mid on for a single. 16/1

3.2 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Some late away movement outside off, Hales is sucked into the drive as he misses. 15/1

3.1 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Good length delivery in the line of the stumps, Hales covers the line and pushes it to mid on. 15/1

2.6 P Chase to A Hales, Width on offer outside off, Alex runs it down to third man for a run. 15/1

2.5 P Chase to A Hales, FOUR! Chase bowls a half-volley outside off and Hales once again cooks a brilliant cover drive for a boundary. The bowler in attempt to thrive for some extra movement is landing it too full. 14/1

2.4 P Chase to Joe Root, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 10/1

2.3 P Chase to Joe Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 9/1

2.2 P Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! Fine shot! Full and on middle and leg, Root picks it off his pads and flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary. 9/1

2.1 P Chase to Joe Root, Too full in length and around off, Root keeps it out safely to mid on. 5/1

1.6 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 5/1

1.5 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, FOUR! Fab shot! An overpitched delivery on off, Hales leans into the drive and thumps it through the gap between mid off and extra cover for a boundary. 5/1

1.4 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Fullish and outside off, driven off the front foot to the off side but straight to the extra cover fielder. 1/1

1.3 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 1/1

1.2 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, Dropped! Murtagh pitches it full and around off, Hales pushes it back off his front foot, it's aerial but the bowler fails to catch the ball in his follow through. A nervy start for England. 1/1

1.1 Tim Murtagh to A Hales, A yorker on middle, Hales does well to dig it out on the leg side. 1/1

Tim Murtagh to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 P Chase to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Root stays back and pushes it straight to point. Excellent first over by Chase! 1/1

0.5 P Chase to Joe Root, On a length around off, shaping in, Root defends it from the back foot. 1/1

Joe Root is the new man in.

0.4 P Chase to J Roy, OUT! Roy bags a duck! Lands it on a length and outside off, Jason walks across the stumps with the flick shot, fails to keep it down and the mid-wicket fielder Dockrell dives to his right to snap a brilliant catch. 1/1

0.3 P Chase to J Roy, Roy has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 1/0

0.2 P Chase to J Roy, Straighter in line, Jason turns it off his pads but finds the square leg fielder. 1/0

0.1 P Chase to J Roy, Ouch! Puts it on a fuller length outside off, Roy winds up for a massive heave over the leg side but gets a big inside edge onto the pads. Roy misses out on the Free Hit! 1/0

0.1 P Chase to J Roy, Angles in a back of a length ball on off, Roy defends it from the crease to the leg side. Oh dear, the umpire signals it a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming! 1/0

First Published: May 5, 2017, 3:45 PM IST