England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at Lord's: As It Happened

TOSS: Ireland opted to field against England.

PLAYING XIs:

Ireland: Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O'Brien (wk), Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood

Commentary (Ireland innings)

Man of the Match, Joe Root smiles and says that the wickets gave him more joy than the runs. Adds that it would be a good position to be in, if he is not required to bowl but it's nice to have an option always. Also says that it's been a slow start to the season for him but is happy to get a few runs under his belt. Admits that the series against South Africa will be a big challenge.

England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the win in the last game was a more convincing one than today. Adds that he and Root rebuilt the innings after a good start and feels they can get more clinical as one of the top order batsmen should have carried on and scored a century. Praises Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid for adding quick runs towards the end. Admits that it's a good headache to have too many options on the bench. Thinks that the quality of cricket coming up is excellent and that's what they need in the build up to Champions Trophy. Feels it was not a very conducive wicket for Rashid but is extremely happy with the way Wood has returned from injury and performed.

Ireland skipper, William Porterfield says that they were much improved today. Mentions that disappointment is the right word. Feels that the first half with the all was good. Adds that if they had a couple of wickets towards the end, things could have been different. Credits Bairstow and Rashid for batting well to get England to a good total. Praises Barry and Chase with the way they bowled. Mentions that it is not an easy task and it could have been easy to hide away. Further credits the boys for coming out hard and fighting till the end. Ends by saying that there are four more games to go, hopefully they will keep improving.

A disciplined bowling effort on the whole from the hosts. Root was once again in the thick of things and picked up three crucial wickets. Plunkett was in great rhythm too and got three wickets as well. A commendable performance from England overall.

The middle order faltered but it was the skipper, William Porterfield who was the lone man standing. He was patient but kept on running out of partners. He was also smart in picking up the gaps and scored freely. With 108 needed to win in 60 deliveries, the tourists would have felt they were in with a chance. But Porterfield departed soon and that almost sealed the deal for the home side. The lower order were left with too much to do and they crumbled under pressure.

Another emphatic show from the Englishmen and they have clinched the ODI series convincingly. They were clinical in all departments of the game and outplayed the Irishmen hands down. However, the visitors started off the chase in a good manner. Stirling was looking ominous and produced some terrific strokeplay. Perhaps, he got carried away and fell to Mark Wood. His dismissal allowed the hosts to put pressure on the Irish batsmen.

46.1 M Wood to G Dockrell, OUT! ENGLAND WIN BY 85 RUNS! Wood hurls in an inswinging yorker, right at the base of the stumps, too good for Dockrell as he fails to bring his bat down in time. The stumps are shattered and Wood jumps in joy. The English players are delighted! 243/10

45.6 L Plunkett to P Chase, Fuller on off, driven to the off side. 243/9

45.5 L Plunkett to G Dockrell, The batsman plays the pull-shot. One run added to the total. 243/9

45.4 L Plunkett to P Chase, Full and outside off, Chase tries to defend but gets it away off the outside edge to backward point. A single. 242/9

45.3 L Plunkett to P Chase, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 241/9

45.2 L Plunkett to P Chase, FOUR! Edged away! Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Peter pushes inside the line and gets a thick outside edge down to third man for a boundary. 241/9

45.2 L Plunkett to P Chase, Wide! Short ball down the leg side, Chase tries working it away but misses. 237/9

45.1 L Plunkett to G Dockrell, Good length ball on off, punched through mid off for a run. 236/9

44.6 M Wood to P Chase, Yorker outside off, Chase tries to drive but misses. 235/9

44.5 M Wood to G Dockrell, A short delivery which has been pulled away. They pick up a single. 235/9

44.4 M Wood to P Chase, Lands it full and outside off, Chase drives it through point for one. 234/9

44.3 M Wood to P Chase, Movement back into the batsman from a length around middle, Chase fails to keep it out and is hit on the thigh pad. 233/9

44.2 M Wood to G Dockrell, Straighter in line, tucked through mid-wicket for one. 233/9

44.1 M Wood to G Dockrell, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 232/9

43.6 L Plunkett to P Chase, Full on off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 232/9

43.5 L Plunkett to P Chase, Another attempted drive by Chase but he misses. 232/9

43.4 L Plunkett to P Chase, Lands it on a length and outside off, Chase stays back and pushes it straight to the cover fielder. 232/9

43.3 L Plunkett to P Chase, Bowls it full and outside off, Chase tries to drive but misses. 232/9

43.2 L Plunkett to G Dockrell, Back of a length delivery on off, Dockrell stays back and steers it through point for a run. 232/9

Peter Chase is the last man in.

43.1 L Plunkett to Tim Murtagh, OUT! Soft dismissal! Plunkett angles across a full length ball outside off, slower in place, Murtagh hangs back and is through with his shot very early. Ends up mistiming his shot in the air and Ball at backward point takes the catch safely again, his third this evening. 231/9

42.6 M Wood to Tim Murtagh, Short and outside off, Murtagh mistimes his flat-batted shot to covers for a single. 231/8

42.5 M Wood to G Dockrell, Slower full ball on off, Dockrell quietly plays it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run. 230/8

42.4 M Wood to G Dockrell, A cracking drive off the front foot by Dockrell but he finds the mid off fielder. 229/8

42.3 M Wood to Tim Murtagh, Angles in a short of a length ball from around the wicket, Murtagh swings his bat across the line and gets a top edge. It falls safely at third man for a single. 229/8

42.2 M Wood to Tim Murtagh, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 228/8

42.1 M Wood to G Dockrell, Shortish in length and straighter in line, George works it to square leg for one. 228/8

41.6 L Plunkett to G Dockrell, Length ball angling into the batsman, Dockrell turns it to mid-wicket for a run. 227/8

Tim Murtagh comes out to bat.

41.5 L Plunkett to B McCarthy, OUT! Gone! Plunkett serves a length delivery in the line of the stumps, McCarthy makes space for a big swing of his bat and goes through with his shot. However, it comes off from the toe end of the bat and flies over mid off. Ball backtracks from inside the circle and judges the skier to perfection. End is nigh for Ireland! 226/8

41.4 L Plunkett to B McCarthy, Plunkett bangs in a short ball, McCarthy is not sure what to do with it. Tries pulling at first but then sways away. 226/7

41.3 L Plunkett to G Dockrell, Dockrell guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 226/7

41.2 L Plunkett to B McCarthy, Angles in a full ball on middle, Barry eases it to long on for a run. 225/7

41.1 L Plunkett to B McCarthy, Serves it on a good length and outside off, holding its line, McCarthy pushes inside the line and misses. 224/7

Liam Plunkett to have a bowl...

40.6 M Wood to G Dockrell, Fullish around off, shaping in. Dockrell covers the line and defends it. 224/7

40.5 M Wood to B McCarthy, Good length ball outside off, dabbed neatly to third man for a run. 224/7

Barry McCarthy is the new batsman.

40.4 M Wood to W Porterfield, OUT! Bowled 'em! Fuller length ball outside off, angles in. Porterfield shuffles across his stumps, crouches and looks to paddle scoop it towards fine leg. However, he hasn't executed it well and the ball thuds into the stumps. It was a poor shot selection with fine leg in place. He was playing so well in front of the wickets. Would be disappointed to depart in this manner but it has been a brilliant knock nonetheless. 223/7

40.3 M Wood to G Dockrell, Back of a length outside off, placed through point for a run. 223/6

40.2 M Wood to W Porterfield, Another short delivery and angling into Porterfield. Pulled in a controlled manner to deep square leg for a single. 222/6

40.1 M Wood to W Porterfield, Dug in short, William goes for the pull but fails to get any bat on it. 221/6

Mark Wood is back into the attack. 108 needed off 60 balls.

Powerplay 3 signalled! Maximum five fielders now allowed outside the circle.

39.6 J Ball to G Dockrell, Great take, Billings! Indipping yorker onto the boots. Brushes the outer half and flies towards the keeper. he dives to his left to make a brilliant stop. 221/6

39.5 J Ball to W Porterfield, Fuller length delivery outside off, William throws his bat at it and gets it through point for a run. 221/6

39.4 J Ball to W Porterfield, SIX! Launched! On a length this time, Porterfield slams it over mid-wicket and the ball seems to have cleared the fence. The umpires check whether it's a boundary or maximum. It has just landed on the ropes, so a maximum is signaled by the umpire. It has been a gem of a knock from the Irish skipper so far. 220/6

39.3 J Ball to G Dockrell, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 214/6

39.2 J Ball to G Dockrell, FOUR! Well controlled! Dug in short on off, Dockrell swivels across and pulls it with authority through square leg. Gets another boundary to his name. 28 runs have come off the last 14 deliveries. Good momentum for the visitors. 213/6

39.1 J Ball to W Porterfield, Short of a length ball around the hips, swiped through square leg for a run. 209/6

38.6 A Rashid to G Dockrell, SIX! Bang! Dockrell chips down the track to the tossed up delivery outside off and murders it over long on for a huge maximum. Rashid proves to be expensive today. 208/6

38.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 202/6

38.4 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Porterfield works this to deep mid-wicket. Aggressive running between the wickets allows them to come back for the second. 201/6

38.3 A Rashid to W Porterfield, FOUR! Beautiful! Uses his feet and goes inside out over covers against the spin. Does it really well and finds the fence. 199/6

38.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, In the air... but safe! Tossed up around the pads, Porterfield kneels, looks to sweep it across but gets a top edge that spoons just over short fine leg. The fielder goes back, puts in a dive but fails to reach it. Two runs taken. 195/6

38.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Backs away a lot and exposes his stumps. Manages to slap it to extra cover. 193/6

Drinks break.

37.6 J Ball to G Dockrell, FOUR! Wristy! Good length delivery outside off, Dockrell whips it over mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 193/6

37.6 J Ball to G Dockrell, Wide! Dug in short, Dockrell lets it go. Wide signalled for height. 189/6

37.5 J Ball to G Dockrell, On a fuller length and angling in sharply, Dockrell looks to play it across but gets an inside edge to it and the ball rolls to mid-wicket. 188/6

37.4 J Ball to W Porterfield, Porterfield shuffles across, takes a couple of steps down the track and pulls it down to fine leg for a single. 188/6

37.3 J Ball to G Dockrell, Fullish outside off, stroked through covers for an easy run. 187/6

37.2 J Ball to W Porterfield, William taps this one beside the pitch and towards point. The batsmen take off for a run. Roy dives in front but his shy at the striker's end misses. Had he hit, it would have been close. 186/6

37.1 J Ball to W Porterfield, Shortish delivery angling in from outside off, Porterfield goes for the pull but fails to get any bat on it. 185/6

36.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Porterfield brings out another sweep shot and finds the gap on the leg side for a run. 185/6

36.5 A Rashid to G Dockrell, A short delivery which has been pulled away. One run added to the total. 184/6

36.4 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Full and on the pads, swept behind square leg for a run. 183/6

36.3 A Rashid to G Dockrell, Tossed up ball on off, it's caressed down to long off for one. 182/6

36.2 A Rashid to G Dockrell, Floated full ball on off, pushed with the spin to covers. 181/6

36.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Flighted full ball around off, Porterfield reverse sweeps it to deep point for a single. 181/6

35.6 J Ball to G Dockrell, A little short in length and outside off, pushed from the back foot to point. Only one run from the over. 180/6

35.5 J Ball to G Dockrell, A well-directed bouncer, Dockrell ducks at the last moment. 180/6

35.4 J Ball to G Dockrell, Lands it full and outside off, George pushes it with an angled bat to point. 180/6

35.3 J Ball to G Dockrell, On a length and outside off, shaping back in a bit, Dockrell gets back and pushes it to covers. 180/6

35.2 J Ball to W Porterfield, Just a shade short in length on off, William pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 180/6

35.1 J Ball to W Porterfield, Starts from around the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Porterfield defends it back. 179/6

Jake Ball has the ball in his hand.

34.6 A Rashid to G Dockrell, Flighted and outside off, left alone. 179/6

34.5 A Rashid to G Dockrell, Nicely tossed up leg spinner around leg, Dockrell gets forward and defends it off the outer half of the bat to point. 179/6

34.4 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Too full and on off, Porterfield gets forward and forces it down to long on for a run. 179/6

George Dockrell is the new man in.

34.3 A Rashid to K O'Brien, OUT! The danger man departs! Rashid shows the courage to flight it around middle and off, it's full as it lands and O'Brien gets down to sweep it across the line. It flies off the top edge and Ball settles underneath it at backward square leg. He makes no mistake and Ireland are now staring down the barrel. 151 needed off 93 balls with four wickets remaining. 178/6

34.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Short and on middle, Porterfield gets back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 178/5

34.1 A Rashid to K O'Brien, Loopy full ball outside off, driven through covers for one. 177/5

33.6 Joe Root to K O'Brien, Flatter on off, Kevin gets back and cuts it through cover-point for a run. Root is bowled out now, 10-0-52-3! 176/5

33.5 Joe Root to K O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 175/5

33.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Drives a full ball through extra cover for a run. 175/5

33.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 174/5

33.2 Joe Root to K O'Brien, Knocks a full ball down to long on for one. 174/5

33.1 Joe Root to K O'Brien, SIX! Out of here! A flighted ball outside off, fuller in length, O'Brien shimmies down the track and thwacks it over extra cover for a maximum. He is a real danger man. While he is there, the run chase is on for Ireland. 173/5

32.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Hits the blockhole, Porterfield pushes it back to the bowler. 167/5

32.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Presses forward and defends it back to the bowler. 167/5

32.4 A Rashid to K O'Brien, Fuller and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 167/5

32.3 A Rashid to K O'Brien, SIX! Against the spin he goes but backs it up with immense power. Tossed up ball landing full around middle, O'Brien kneels and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 166/5

32.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Floated full ball on middle, William leans forward and eases it down to long on for a run. 160/5

32.1 A Rashid to K O'Brien, Drops it short and on off, it's cut from the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 159/5

31.6 Joe Root to K O'Brien, Fullish on middle, drilled down to long on for a run. 158/5

31.5 Joe Root to W Porterfield, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 157/5

31.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Porterfield stays back and punches it towards Jason Roy at extra cover. He fumbles and concedes two runs. Sloppy work from him. 156/5

Kevin O'Brien arrives at number 7. 175 needed off 111 balls.

31.3 Joe Root to G Wilson, OUT! Wilson departs in an attempt to up the ante! Tossed up outside off and on a fullish length, Wilson reaches out to it and looks to go over covers. Ends up slicing it over cover-point. Alex Hales moves across to his right from deep point, judges it well and takes it safely. England continue to rule the roost in home conditions. 154/5

31.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, In the air... but safe! Slow through the air on middle and leg, Porterfield kneels, looks to sweep it through square leg but top edges it. The ball spoons towards short fine leg but falls short of Adil Rashid! 154/4

31.1 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Reverse sweeps this one to point. 153/4

14th ODI fifty for William Porterfield!

30.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Porterfield tucks this with the spin to mid-wicket for a single. A free flowing knock him and well deserved. Keeping his side in with a chance. 153/4

30.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Down the leg side, swept down to fine leg for a run. 152/4

30.4 A Rashid to G Wilson, Fullish delivery around the pads, swept hard to fine leg for a single. 150/4

30.3 A Rashid to G Wilson, Stays back to the shorter length ball and cuts it towards point. 149/4

30.2 A Rashid to G Wilson, Fullish delivery, pushed to mid on. 149/4

30.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Porterfield clips this one to wide mid on for a single. 149/4

29.6 Joe Root to G Wilson, Uses his feet to this one and defends it. 148/4

29.5 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 148/4

29.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Tossed up outside off, driven sweetly through covers for a single. 147/4

29.3 Joe Root to G Wilson, Shortish outside off, Wilson goes for the cut but gets a bottom edge that goes through the legs of the keeper. A run taken. 145/4

29.2 Joe Root to G Wilson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 144/4

29.1 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Short this time, cut through point for a run. 144/4

28.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Nudges this one to the leg side for a single. 143/4

28.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Dropped! Tossed up on leg stump, Porterfield looks to turn it across but is early into the shot. Gets a leading edge towards extra cover. Joe Root is perhaps a bit late to judge it. Goes across, dives and gets his right hand to it but fails to hold on. 142/4

28.4 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Strides to the flighted delivery and defends it. 142/4

28.3 A Rashid to G Wilson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 142/4

28.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, William sweeps it to the leg side for a single. 141/4

28.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, FOUR! Good adjustment! Slips this one down the leg side, Porterfield attemps to play the reverse sweep at first but makes the correct decision at the end. Paddles it down to fine leg for a boundary. 140/4

27.6 Joe Root to G Wilson, Tossed up in line of the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 136/4

27.5 Joe Root to W Porterfield, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single. 136/4

27.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Coming in with the arm from outside off, driven hard to extra cover. 135/4

27.3 Joe Root to G Wilson, Fullish on off, eased through mid on for a run. 135/4

27.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, A touch short outside off, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 134/4

27.1 Joe Root to G Wilson, Tossed up outside off, reverse swept towards short third man for a single. 133/4

26.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, FOUR! Poor delivery and it is duly punished! Full toss around off, Porterfield strokes it in the gap in between mid off and extra cover and the ball whistles away to the fence. 132/4

26.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Down the leg side, tickled to fine leg for a couple of runs. 128/4

26.4 A Rashid to G Wilson, Full toss on middle, milked to long off for a single. 126/4

26.3 A Rashid to G Wilson, Quicker one off, Gary camps back and pushes it down the track. 125/4

26.2 A Rashid to G Wilson, Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Wilson looks to cut it square of the wicket but gets beaten. 125/4

26.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Tossed up on middle, whipped through wide mid on for a single. 125/4

25.6 Joe Root to G Wilson, Tucks it off his pads to mid-wicket. The non-striker wants a single but is sent back in time as the fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. No harm done. 124/4

25.5 Joe Root to G Wilson, Lunges and defends it from the higher half of the bat. 124/4

25.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Bowls a round-arm delivery and fires in a fuller one on off, Porterfield drives it down to long off for a single. 124/4

25.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Loopy on off, defended back. 123/4

25.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 123/4

25.1 Joe Root to G Wilson, Flighted off spinner outside off, Wilson taps it down with soft hands towards short third man and takes a single. 123/4

24.6 A Rashid to G Wilson, Flighted and outside off, this time it's pushed through the gap at covers for a single. 122/4

24.5 A Rashid to G Wilson, Gets forward to a full ball and pushes it with the spin to covers. 121/4

24.4 A Rashid to G Wilson, Driven through the covers by the batsman. No run. 121/4

24.3 A Rashid to G Wilson, FOUR! Poor delivery, on the shorter side around middle, Wilson swivels and pulls it powerfully across the line. It goes on one bounce past the diving deep square leg fielder for a boundary. 121/4

24.2 A Rashid to G Wilson, Floated full ball on off, driven on the up but on one bounce to the cover fielder. 117/4

24.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Tossed up ball outside leg, swept to fine leg for a single. 117/4

23.6 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Fires a shorter one around middle and leg, Porterfield glances it aerially through square leg for a single. 116/4

23.5 Joe Root to G Wilson, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 115/4

23.4 Joe Root to G Wilson, Beaten! Nicely flighted delivery outside off, fuller in length, Wilson tries to drive, expecting it to spin in but it skids through straight to beat the outside edge. 114/4

23.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Shorter and flatter outside off, punched down to long off for a run. 114/4

Gary Wilson comes out to bat.

23.2 Joe Root to N O'Brien, OUT! O'Brien holes out! He hit a six in Root's last over by advancing down the track and tries to repeat that shot. But this time he is not quite to the pitch of the ball and ends up mistiming it in the air. Willey at long on settles underneath it and does the rest. Another one bites the dust and the chase for Ireland continues to slide down. 113/4

23.1 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Quicker slider on middle, Niall gets forward and plays it off the inside half of the bat to mid-wicket. 113/3

22.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Flighted full ball on off, defended back to the bowler. 113/3

22.5 A Rashid to N O'Brien, Turns it off his pads to square leg and rotates the strike. 113/3

22.4 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 112/3

22.3 A Rashid to N O'Brien, Loopy full ball on middle, flicked quietly through square leg for a run. 111/3

22.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Shortish on off, punched to long on for one. 110/3

22.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Googly around off, Porterfield is foxed by the variation, tries to defend but it spins the other way to beat the outside edge. 109/3

21.6 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Makes room by going deep inside the crease and hammers it through cover-point for a single. 109/3

21.5 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Gets back to make room and slaps it to deep cover for one. 108/3

21.4 Joe Root to N O'Brien, SIX! Wonderful footwork by Niall as he jumps out to the pitch of the delivery and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 107/3

21.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Goes on the back foot and punches it through the gap at covers for one. 101/3

21.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Flatter on off, punched to extra cover. 100/3

21.1 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Tossed up ball on middle, forced down to long on for a run. 100 up for Ireland and it's met with a big round of applause from the Irish supporters in the crowd. 100/3

20.6 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Floated delivery, turned to the leg side. 99/3

20.5 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Short delivery around off, skidding through. Porterfield looks to pull it across but misses and the ball hits him on the stomach. There is a stifled appeal for an LBW but no interest from the umpire. Height was a factor and may be also the impact was just outside off. 99/3

20.4 A Rashid to N O'Brien, Niall turns this one with the spin to mid-wicket for a run. 99/3

20.3 A Rashid to N O'Brien, A touch short this time, cut to point. 98/3

A slip in place now.

20.2 A Rashid to W Porterfield, Around the pads, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 98/3

20.1 A Rashid to W Porterfield, FOUR! Shot! Tossed up outside off, Porterfield creams it through covers for an exquisite boundary. 97/3

Indeed it's spin from both ends now. Adil Rashid, the Man of the Match of the last game, is introduced into the attack.

19.6 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Floated on middle, played down to long on for a single. 93/3

England might look to insert spin from both ends.

19.5 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Fullish on middle and leg, eased to long on for a single. 92/3

19.4 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Floated on off, pushed to extra cover. 91/3

19.3 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Stays back to this one and punches this one nicely to sweeper cover for a couple. 91/3

19.2 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery, O'Brien looks to sweep it across but loses control of the bat. Gets an under edge onto it and the ball rolls away. 89/3

19.1 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Tossed up around off, pushed to covers. 89/3

19.1 Joe Root to N O'Brien, Wide! Wide outside off, left alone. 89/3

18.6 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, On a length outside off, slapped straight to extra cover. Successful over for the hosts. 88/3

18.5 L Plunkett to N O'Brien, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 88/3

18.4 L Plunkett to N O'Brien, In the channel outside off, left alone. 87/3

18.3 L Plunkett to N O'Brien, Stays back to the good length delivery and defends it down the track. 87/3

Niall O'Brien is in next.

18.2 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, OUT! The visitors are in trouble now and the scoreboard pressure has started to tell on them! On a good length on off, angling in and stays low. Balbirnie goes deep in the crease but is foxed by the lack of bounce on it. Looks to play it across, is late on it and gets pinged on the front pad. The Englishmen go up in a confident appeal and up goes the umpire's dreaded finger. Andrew should have been on the front foot instead of going on the back foot. Pays the price for it and his short stay in the middle comes to an end. 87/3

18.1 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Plunkett comes around the wicket and angles it around the hips, tucked to mid-wicket for an easy single. 87/2

17.6 Joe Root to A Balbirnie, Slow through the air on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 86/2

17.5 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Tossed up on off, Porterfield stays leg side of the ball and eases it to long off for a run. 86/2

17.4 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Driven straight to the man at mid off this time. 85/2

17.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Another floated delivery outside off, this time William doesn't connect with the reverse sweep. 85/2

17.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Tossed up well outside off, Porterfield goes for the fancy reverse sweep and executes it well through short fine leg to find the fence. 85/2

17.1 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Floated on middle, worked to short mid-wicket. 81/2

Time for Drinks. Ireland need 248 runs in 198 deliveries with 8 wickets in hand. The visitors are under pressure and it will need something special from them to stay in the contest. England will look to continue chipping away at the wickets and build pressure on the Irish batsmen.

16.6 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Fractionally overpitched outside off, driven crispy back to Plunkett who bends to his left to make a good half-stop in his followthrough. 81/2

16.5 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Full length delivery at good pace tailing in from outside off, Andrew puts his head down and blocks calmly. Plunkett is running in hard and is looking in much better rhythm in this game. 81/2

16.4 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Porterfield stays back and punches this one to sweeper cover for a run. 81/2

16.3 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Straying on the hips, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 80/2

16.2 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Short of a length outside off, Andrew opens the face of his bat and taps it to point. 79/2

16.1 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, On a back of a length and angling into the hips. Balbirnie gets a bit of bat to it but it is near the left side of the keeper. 79/2

15.6 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Similar delivery, pushed to mid off. 79/2

15.5 Joe Root to A Balbirnie, Fullish on off, driven to long on for a single. 79/2

15.5 Joe Root to A Balbirnie, Wide! Tossed up wide outside off, Balbirnie shuffles across and lets it go. 78/2

Andy Balbirnie is the new batsman.

15.4 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, OUT! Root strikes! Drags his length back and it comes in with the arm, Joyce goes deep in the crease and looks to force it through covers. Is completely beaten by the length and pace of the delivery to get his leg stump rattled. A scratchy knock from Ed Joyce comes to an end. 77/2

15.3 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery, driven back to Root. 77/1

15.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Straying on the pads, worked to mid-wicket for a run. 77/1

15.1 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, Ed dances down the track and milks it down to long off for a single. 76/1

Joe Root to bowl now.

14.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Joyce places this one to sweeper cover for a single. 75/1

14.5 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Back of a length outside off, Porterfield punches it past the diving fielder at covers for a single. 74/1

14.4 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, In the channel outside off, William doesn't flirt with it. 73/1

14.3 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Fullish delivery, driven to mid off. 73/1

14.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. They pick up a single. 73/1

14.1 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Joyce drives this square of the wicket where Roy makes a good stop this time. 72/1

13.6 J Ball to W Porterfield, Shortish and width on offer, cut hard towards Bairstow at covers who makes a fine diving stop. 72/1

13.5 J Ball to W Porterfield, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Fractionally overpitched around of, William creams it through mid off for an exquisite boundary. 72/1

13.4 J Ball to W Porterfield, On a length outside off, left alone. 68/1

13.3 J Ball to W Porterfield, Played to the point region by the batsman. 68/1

13.2 J Ball to W Porterfield, Fullish around off, Porterfield pushes it to extra cover. A bit of yes and no in the calling between the batsmen but no harm done. 68/1

William Porterfield comes out to bat.

13.1 J Ball to P Stirling, OUT! Great call to take the review, Sam Billings! Short of a length outside off, holding its line. Stirling flashes at it hard and seems to have missed it. The ball flies into the gloves of Sam Billings who takes it and appeals. He is very confident that there is a nick. Morgan listens to him and takes the review. Time for the replays. There is no such sound in normal motion. However, the Snicko spots a nick as there is a spike on it. That is conclusive enough and Stirling has to walk back. He was looking so good out there, will be disappointed to miss out on a half century. 68/1

England take a review against Paul Stirling. Sam Billings is confident that there is a nick and convinces Morgan to go for the review.

12.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Full length ball on off, driven to mid off who fumbles a touch but no harm done. 68/0

12.5 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 68/0

12.4 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, Joyce is a bit early into his drive and mistimes it towards mid off. His bottom hand came off in the process. 68/0

12.3 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Angling in towards the pads, nudged round the corner for a run. 68/0

12.2 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Fullish delivery around off, pushed to extra cover. 67/0

12.1 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Well bowled! Cross seam delivery outside off, Stirling goes for a booming drive but gets beaten. 67/0

11.6 J Ball to P Stirling, In the air... but safe! Back of a length on off, Stirling looks to pull it across but it takes the splice of his bat. The ball spoons just over Mark Wood at mid on and falls safely. Mark misjudged it a bit perhaps. Single taken. 67/0

11.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 66/0

11.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Dug in short and it's angling into Paul. He pulls it hard through backward square leg and Bairstow near the fence cuts it off. Two runs taken. 66/0

11.3 J Ball to P Stirling, On a driving length outside off, Stirling drills it but unfortunately it is straight to the man at cover-point. 64/0

An extra man at backward point now.

11.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Short of a length outside off, angling in. He adjusts well to dab it to third man for a run. 64/0

11.1 J Ball to P Stirling, Back of a length outside off, run down to third man for a single. 63/0

10.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, eased to covers off the front foot. 62/0

10.5 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery on off, driven to mid off. 62/0

10.4 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a good length and leaving the southpaw. He points his bat skywards and allows it through. 62/0

10.3 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Full length ball outside off, carved through cover-point for a run. 62/0

10.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a fuller length and angling away from Ed. He flashes at it but gets it uppishly off the outer half and on a bounce to third man. A single taken. 61/0

10.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Wide! Plunkett gets his radar wrong and slips it down the leg side. Joyce looks to tuck it across but misses. 60/0

10.1 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery slanting across Joyce. Driven to short cover. 59/0

Liam Plunkett is introduced into the attack. A slip in place.

Powerplay 2 time! Maximum four fielders allowed outside the ring. Ireland are off to a quickfire start. The platform is laid but now is the time for them to not throw it away. England will like to make a comeback in the middle overs. The spin of Adil Rashid will be the key as the Irishmen have often struggled against a leg spinner. Rashid Khan exposed them in an ODI series recently and Adil Rashid in the first ODI. Let's see how they fare today.

9.6 J Ball to P Stirling, Shortish on off, defended from the back foot to cover-point. 59/0

9.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Play and a miss! Length delivery outside off, Stirling flashes and misses. 59/0

9.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Full ball on middle, defended back. 59/0

9.3 J Ball to P Stirling, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery again, wide outside off, Stirling rides the bounce and steers it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. 59/0

9.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Shortish and outside off, Joyce runs it down to third man for a single. 55/0

9.1 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Full and angling in around off, defended back to the bowler. 54/0

8.6 M Wood to P Stirling, Short of a length delivery outside off, Stirling stands tall and hits it square of the wicket on the off side. The point fielder moves across to his right to make the stop. 54/0

8.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball on middle, Joyce jumps and taps it down wide of mid-wicket for a run. 54/0

8.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Fullish and off, driven from the front foot to the cover region. Not in the gap. 53/0

8.3 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, Joyce covers the line and allows it through to the keeper. 53/0

8.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Fullish and around leg, pushed down to mid on. 53/0

8.1 M Wood to P Stirling, Angles in a length ball on off, shaping in, Stirling gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half of the bat and runs through backward square leg for a single. 53/0

7.6 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Angled into the batsman, Joyce has stood up on his toes to play that one. 52/0

7.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Short around off, Stirling gets down the track and turns it on the leg side for a run. Nearly got into a tangle. 52/0

7.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Fullish and on middle, Stirling gets behind the line and defends it to mid on. Paul is no stranger to this ground, has played plenty of county cricket here for Middlesex. 51/0

7.3 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Shortish and outside off, slapped to point where the fielder dived to his right to make the stop. Cannot prevent the single. 51/0

7.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Once again Joyce defends it off his back foot to the off side. It goes in the gap, Ed wants a run but is sent back. 50/0

7.1 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Ball starts from around the wicket for the southpaw and delivers a length ball on off, Ed Joyce defends it from the crease. 50/0

Bowling change! Jake Ball replaces Willey in the attack.

6.6 M Wood to P Stirling, Length on off, defended from the back foot to end an expensive over. 11 from this one! 50/0

6.5 M Wood to P Stirling, SIX! Stirling is not backing away from the challenge! Wood delivers a back of a length ball on off, 90 mph, Stirling dispatches it with disdain over mid-wicket. Fighting fire with fire, Paul. Great battle to watch. 50 up for Ireland in no time. 50/0

6.4 M Wood to P Stirling, Beaten! Length ball around off, very sharp at 91.2 mph, Stirling tries defending but is beaten for pace. Good reply from the bowler! 44/0

6.3 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Hit me delivery! Short and around off, Stirling rides the bounce and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary. He is cruising. 44/0

6.2 M Wood to P Stirling, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 40/0

6.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Full and outside off, pushed to extra cover where the fielder dived to make the stop. A single taken in the meantime. 40/0

5.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Full and on off, punched to covers. 9 from the over. 39/0

5.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Five wides! Willey tries to get his line straight but ends up spraying it down the leg side. Stirling fails to flick and the keeper fails to stop it with a full length dive to his left. A boundary at fine leg. 39/0

5.5 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! No stopping this one. Willey overpitches outside off, there is some width on offer which is enough for Stirling. He played a punchy drive again and finds the gap at covers. 34/0

5.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Roy saves a certain boundary! Willey errs in line and length, bowls it short and wide outside off, Stirling slaps it square of the wicket and Jason Roy at backward point dives full length to his dive to make a beautiful stop. 30/0

5.3 D Willey to P Stirling, Darts in a full length ball on off, Stirling is forced to defend it back. This angle has stifled Paul's free flowing stroke play. 30/0

5.2 D Willey to P Stirling, Hits the yorker mark on this occasion, on middle and leg, this time Stirling fails to keep it out cleanly. A stifled appeal for an lbw but nothing doing. 30/0

5.1 D Willey to P Stirling, Willey continues from around the wicket angle and delivers a near yorker on off, Stirling digs it out to mid on. 30/0

4.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Serves it on a length around middle and off, Ed gets squared up a bit and defends it off the outer half of the bat to cover-point. 30/0

4.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Bowls it full and outside off, Joyce pushes it off his front foot to the cover fielder. 30/0

4.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/0

4.3 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it from the back foot. 30/0

4.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Joyce has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

4.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Wood digs in a short ball around the rib cage, Joyce tries to glance it across the line by getting tall on the delivery but gloves it. It runs down very fine and finds the fence on the leg side. 30/0

3.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Another inswinger into the batsman from around the wicket, Stirling doesn't have enough room to play with and just keeps it out to covers. 26/0

3.5 D Willey to P Stirling, Offers a bit of width outside off, Paul mishits it to the off side. Probably picked the line a bit late. 26/0

3.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Willey changes his angle and runs in from around the wicket. He fires in a full ball around off, shaping in, Stirling tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 26/0

3.3 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball on off, Joyce rises to play at it but gets an inside edge. It goes through his legs to square leg and they cross. 26/0

3.2 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Identical to the last delivery, this time Ed allows it through watchfully. 25/0

3.1 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Beaten! Willey bowls a lovely outswinger outside off, it's on a good length, Joyce feels for it and gets beaten. 25/0

2.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Straighter delivery, Joyce bunts it down to mid on and scampers across to the other end. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. 10 from the over, Ireland off to a flier! 25/0

2.5 M Wood to P Stirling, Short delivery, Stirling is early into the pull shot and hence misses. It goes off his body to the off side and they cross for a leg bye. 24/0

2.4 M Wood to P Stirling, Good length delivery outside off, tapped down to point. 23/0

2.3 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Wood pitches it further up around off, Stirling plays a punchy drive and threads the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary. You get full value for your shots on this ground. 23/0

2.2 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Outstanding shot! Stirling looking in cracking touch. On a full length outside off, Paul unfurls a beautiful cover drive for a boundary. 19/0

2.1 M Wood to P Stirling, Bowls it full and around middle, it's defended back with a straight bat. 15/0

1.6 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Good line again, on a length around off, Joyce defends it from the back foot. 15/0

1.5 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Around off on a length, Joyce defends it off his back foot. 15/0

1.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Gets it nice and full this time, around middle, Stirling tucks it on the leg side, finds the gap and rotates the strike. Smart batting. 15/0

1.3 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries! Willey is not learning, bowls another half-tracker outside off, Stirling latches onto it and muscles it to the sweeper cover boundary. 14/0

1.2 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Dangerous played he is! Shortish again, around off, Paul shifts his weight on the back foot and plays a cracking pull in front of square leg for a boundary. 10/0

1.1 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Bang! Willey is on the shorter side outside off, Stirling latches onto the room and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 6/0

David Willey to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, On a fuller length around middle and off, Joyce defends it from the crease to the off side. Good start by Wood! 2/0

0.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, On a driving length outside off, angling away from the batsman, Ed allows it through. 2/0

0.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Pitches it up and outside off, Joyce drives it square of the wicket on the off side but straight to the fielder inside the ring. A slight fumble by the point fielder but no run taken. 2/0

0.3 M Wood to P Stirling, Short and wide outside off, Stirling throws his bat at it but fails to middle it properly. Still it goes through the gap at covers and he takes a single to get off the mark. 2/0

0.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, A touch short and down the leg side, Joyce glances it off his hips to backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single. Ireland are away! 1/0

0.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Starts with a gentle length delivery in the channel outside off, Joyce watches the line closely before leaving it. 0/0

