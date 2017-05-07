England vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd ODI at Lord's

Eoin Morgan. (Getty Images)

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

FULL SCORECARD

TOSS: Ireland opted to field against England.

PLAYING XIs:

Ireland: Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O'Brien (wk), Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood

Commentary (Ireland innings)

17.3 Joe Root to W Porterfield, No run. 85/2

17.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, FOUR. 85/2

17.1 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Floated on middle, worked to short mid-wicket. 81/2

Time for Drinks. Ireland need 248 runs in 198 deliveries with 8 wickets in hand. The visitors are under pressure and it will need something special from them to stay in the contest. England will look to continue chipping away at the wickets and build pressure on the Irish batsmen.

16.6 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Fractionally overpitched outside off, driven crispy back to Plunkett who bends to his left to make a good half-stop in his followthrough. 81/2

16.5 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Full length delivery at good pace tailing in from outside off, Andrew puts his head down and blocks calmly. Plunkett is running in hard and is looking in much better rhythm in this game. 81/2

16.4 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Porterfield stays back and punches this one to sweeper cover for a run. 81/2

16.3 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Straying on the hips, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 80/2

16.2 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, Short of a length outside off, Andrew opens the face of his bat and taps it to point. 79/2

16.1 L Plunkett to A Balbirnie, On a back of a length and angling into the hips. Balbirnie gets a bit of bat to it but it is near the left side of the keeper. 79/2

15.6 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Similar delivery, pushed to mid off. 79/2

15.5 Joe Root to A Balbirnie, Fullish on off, driven to long on for a single. 79/2

15.5 Joe Root to A Balbirnie, Wide! Tossed up wide outside off, Balbirnie shuffles across and lets it go. 78/2

Andy Balbirnie is the new batsman.

15.4 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, OUT! Root strikes! Drags his length back and it comes in with the arm, Joyce goes deep in the crease and looks to force it through covers. Is completely beaten by the length and pace of the delivery to get his leg stump rattled. A scratchy knock from Ed Joyce comes to an end. 77/2

15.3 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery, driven back to Root. 77/1

15.2 Joe Root to W Porterfield, Straying on the pads, worked to mid-wicket for a run. 77/1

15.1 Joe Root to Ed Joyce, Ed dances down the track and milks it down to long off for a single. 76/1

Joe Root to bowl now.

14.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Joyce places this one to sweeper cover for a single. 75/1

14.5 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Back of a length outside off, Porterfield punches it past the diving fielder at covers for a single. 74/1

14.4 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, In the channel outside off, William doesn't flirt with it. 73/1

14.3 L Plunkett to W Porterfield, Fullish delivery, driven to mid off. 73/1

14.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. They pick up a single. 73/1

14.1 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Joyce drives this square of the wicket where Roy makes a good stop this time. 72/1

13.6 J Ball to W Porterfield, Shortish and width on offer, cut hard towards Bairstow at covers who makes a fine diving stop. 72/1

13.5 J Ball to W Porterfield, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Fractionally overpitched around of, William creams it through mid off for an exquisite boundary. 72/1

13.4 J Ball to W Porterfield, On a length outside off, left alone. 68/1

13.3 J Ball to W Porterfield, Played to the point region by the batsman. 68/1

13.2 J Ball to W Porterfield, Fullish around off, Porterfield pushes it to extra cover. A bit of yes and no in the calling between the batsmen but no harm done. 68/1

William Porterfield comes out to bat.

13.1 J Ball to P Stirling, OUT! Great call to take the review, Sam Billings! Short of a length outside off, holding its line. Stirling flashes at it hard and seems to have missed it. The ball flies into the gloves of Sam Billings who takes it and appeals. He is very confident that there is a nick. Morgan listens to him and takes the review. Time for the replays. There is no such sound in normal motion. However, the Snicko spots a nick as there is a spike on it. That is conclusive enough and Stirling has to walk back. He was looking so good out there, will be disappointed to miss out on a half century. 68/1

England take a review against Paul Stirling. Sam Billings is confident that there is a nick and convinces Morgan to go for the review.

12.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Full length ball on off, driven to mid off who fumbles a touch but no harm done. 68/0

12.5 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 68/0

12.4 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, Joyce is a bit early into his drive and mistimes it towards mid off. His bottom hand came off in the process. 68/0

12.3 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Angling in towards the pads, nudged round the corner for a run. 68/0

12.2 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Fullish delivery around off, pushed to extra cover. 67/0

12.1 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Well bowled! Cross seam delivery outside off, Stirling goes for a booming drive but gets beaten. 67/0

11.6 J Ball to P Stirling, In the air... but safe! Back of a length on off, Stirling looks to pull it across but it takes the splice of his bat. The ball spoons just over Mark Wood at mid on and falls safely. Mark misjudged it a bit perhaps. Single taken. 67/0

11.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 66/0

11.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Dug in short and it's angling into Paul. He pulls it hard through backward square leg and Bairstow near the fence cuts it off. Two runs taken. 66/0

11.3 J Ball to P Stirling, On a driving length outside off, Stirling drills it but unfortunately it is straight to the man at cover-point. 64/0

An extra man at backward point now.

11.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Short of a length outside off, angling in. He adjusts well to dab it to third man for a run. 64/0

11.1 J Ball to P Stirling, Back of a length outside off, run down to third man for a single. 63/0

10.6 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, eased to covers off the front foot. 62/0

10.5 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery on off, driven to mid off. 62/0

10.4 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a good length and leaving the southpaw. He points his bat skywards and allows it through. 62/0

10.3 L Plunkett to P Stirling, Full length ball outside off, carved through cover-point for a run. 62/0

10.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, On a fuller length and angling away from Ed. He flashes at it but gets it uppishly off the outer half and on a bounce to third man. A single taken. 61/0

10.2 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Wide! Plunkett gets his radar wrong and slips it down the leg side. Joyce looks to tuck it across but misses. 60/0

10.1 L Plunkett to Ed Joyce, Fullish delivery slanting across Joyce. Driven to short cover. 59/0

Liam Plunkett is introduced into the attack. A slip in place.

Powerplay 2 time! Maximum four fielders allowed outside the ring. Ireland are off to a quickfire start. The platform is laid but now is the time for them to not throw it away. England will like to make a comeback in the middle overs. The spin of Adil Rashid will be the key as the Irishmen have often struggled against a leg spinner. Rashid Khan exposed them in an ODI series recently and Adil Rashid in the first ODI. Let's see how they fare today.

9.6 J Ball to P Stirling, Shortish on off, defended from the back foot to cover-point. 59/0

9.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Play and a miss! Length delivery outside off, Stirling flashes and misses. 59/0

9.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Full ball on middle, defended back. 59/0

9.3 J Ball to P Stirling, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery again, wide outside off, Stirling rides the bounce and steers it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. 59/0

9.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Shortish and outside off, Joyce runs it down to third man for a single. 55/0

9.1 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Full and angling in around off, defended back to the bowler. 54/0

8.6 M Wood to P Stirling, Short of a length delivery outside off, Stirling stands tall and hits it square of the wicket on the off side. The point fielder moves across to his right to make the stop. 54/0

8.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball on middle, Joyce jumps and taps it down wide of mid-wicket for a run. 54/0

8.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Fullish and off, driven from the front foot to the cover region. Not in the gap. 53/0

8.3 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, Joyce covers the line and allows it through to the keeper. 53/0

8.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Fullish and around leg, pushed down to mid on. 53/0

8.1 M Wood to P Stirling, Angles in a length ball on off, shaping in, Stirling gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half of the bat and runs through backward square leg for a single. 53/0

7.6 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Angled into the batsman, Joyce has stood up on his toes to play that one. 52/0

7.5 J Ball to P Stirling, Short around off, Stirling gets down the track and turns it on the leg side for a run. Nearly got into a tangle. 52/0

7.4 J Ball to P Stirling, Fullish and on middle, Stirling gets behind the line and defends it to mid on. Paul is no stranger to this ground, has played plenty of county cricket here for Middlesex. 51/0

7.3 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Shortish and outside off, slapped to point where the fielder dived to his right to make the stop. Cannot prevent the single. 51/0

7.2 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Once again Joyce defends it off his back foot to the off side. It goes in the gap, Ed wants a run but is sent back. 50/0

7.1 J Ball to Ed Joyce, Ball starts from around the wicket for the southpaw and delivers a length ball on off, Ed Joyce defends it from the crease. 50/0

Bowling change! Jake Ball replaces Willey in the attack.

6.6 M Wood to P Stirling, Length on off, defended from the back foot to end an expensive over. 11 from this one! 50/0

6.5 M Wood to P Stirling, SIX! Stirling is not backing away from the challenge! Wood delivers a back of a length ball on off, 90 mph, Stirling dispatches it with disdain over mid-wicket. Fighting fire with fire, Paul. Great battle to watch. 50 up for Ireland in no time. 50/0

6.4 M Wood to P Stirling, Beaten! Length ball around off, very sharp at 91.2 mph, Stirling tries defending but is beaten for pace. Good reply from the bowler! 44/0

6.3 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Hit me delivery! Short and around off, Stirling rides the bounce and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary. He is cruising. 44/0

6.2 M Wood to P Stirling, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 40/0

6.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Full and outside off, pushed to extra cover where the fielder dived to make the stop. A single taken in the meantime. 40/0

5.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Full and on off, punched to covers. 9 from the over. 39/0

5.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Five wides! Willey tries to get his line straight but ends up spraying it down the leg side. Stirling fails to flick and the keeper fails to stop it with a full length dive to his left. A boundary at fine leg. 39/0

5.5 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! No stopping this one. Willey overpitches outside off, there is some width on offer which is enough for Stirling. He played a punchy drive again and finds the gap at covers. 34/0

5.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Roy saves a certain boundary! Willey errs in line and length, bowls it short and wide outside off, Stirling slaps it square of the wicket and Jason Roy at backward point dives full length to his dive to make a beautiful stop. 30/0

5.3 D Willey to P Stirling, Darts in a full length ball on off, Stirling is forced to defend it back. This angle has stifled Paul's free flowing stroke play. 30/0

5.2 D Willey to P Stirling, Hits the yorker mark on this occasion, on middle and leg, this time Stirling fails to keep it out cleanly. A stifled appeal for an lbw but nothing doing. 30/0

5.1 D Willey to P Stirling, Willey continues from around the wicket angle and delivers a near yorker on off, Stirling digs it out to mid on. 30/0

4.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Serves it on a length around middle and off, Ed gets squared up a bit and defends it off the outer half of the bat to cover-point. 30/0

4.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Bowls it full and outside off, Joyce pushes it off his front foot to the cover fielder. 30/0

4.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/0

4.3 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it from the back foot. 30/0

4.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Joyce has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

4.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Wood digs in a short ball around the rib cage, Joyce tries to glance it across the line by getting tall on the delivery but gloves it. It runs down very fine and finds the fence on the leg side. 30/0

3.6 D Willey to P Stirling, Another inswinger into the batsman from around the wicket, Stirling doesn't have enough room to play with and just keeps it out to covers. 26/0

3.5 D Willey to P Stirling, Offers a bit of width outside off, Paul mishits it to the off side. Probably picked the line a bit late. 26/0

3.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Willey changes his angle and runs in from around the wicket. He fires in a full ball around off, shaping in, Stirling tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 26/0

3.3 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball on off, Joyce rises to play at it but gets an inside edge. It goes through his legs to square leg and they cross. 26/0

3.2 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Identical to the last delivery, this time Ed allows it through watchfully. 25/0

3.1 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Beaten! Willey bowls a lovely outswinger outside off, it's on a good length, Joyce feels for it and gets beaten. 25/0

2.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Straighter delivery, Joyce bunts it down to mid on and scampers across to the other end. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. 10 from the over, Ireland off to a flier! 25/0

2.5 M Wood to P Stirling, Short delivery, Stirling is early into the pull shot and hence misses. It goes off his body to the off side and they cross for a leg bye. 24/0

2.4 M Wood to P Stirling, Good length delivery outside off, tapped down to point. 23/0

2.3 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Wood pitches it further up around off, Stirling plays a punchy drive and threads the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary. You get full value for your shots on this ground. 23/0

2.2 M Wood to P Stirling, FOUR! Outstanding shot! Stirling looking in cracking touch. On a full length outside off, Paul unfurls a beautiful cover drive for a boundary. 19/0

2.1 M Wood to P Stirling, Bowls it full and around middle, it's defended back with a straight bat. 15/0

1.6 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Good line again, on a length around off, Joyce defends it from the back foot. 15/0

1.5 D Willey to Ed Joyce, Around off on a length, Joyce defends it off his back foot. 15/0

1.4 D Willey to P Stirling, Gets it nice and full this time, around middle, Stirling tucks it on the leg side, finds the gap and rotates the strike. Smart batting. 15/0

1.3 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries! Willey is not learning, bowls another half-tracker outside off, Stirling latches onto it and muscles it to the sweeper cover boundary. 14/0

1.2 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Dangerous played he is! Shortish again, around off, Paul shifts his weight on the back foot and plays a cracking pull in front of square leg for a boundary. 10/0

1.1 D Willey to P Stirling, FOUR! Bang! Willey is on the shorter side outside off, Stirling latches onto the room and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 6/0

David Willey to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Wood to Ed Joyce, On a fuller length around middle and off, Joyce defends it from the crease to the off side. Good start by Wood! 2/0

0.5 M Wood to Ed Joyce, On a driving length outside off, angling away from the batsman, Ed allows it through. 2/0

0.4 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Pitches it up and outside off, Joyce drives it square of the wicket on the off side but straight to the fielder inside the ring. A slight fumble by the point fielder but no run taken. 2/0

0.3 M Wood to P Stirling, Short and wide outside off, Stirling throws his bat at it but fails to middle it properly. Still it goes through the gap at covers and he takes a single to get off the mark. 2/0

0.2 M Wood to Ed Joyce, A touch short and down the leg side, Joyce glances it off his hips to backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single. Ireland are away! 1/0

0.1 M Wood to Ed Joyce, Starts with a gentle length delivery in the channel outside off, Joyce watches the line closely before leaving it. 0/0

First Published: May 7, 2017, 3:15 PM IST