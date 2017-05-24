England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: As It Happened

Getty Images)

England will be hoping to get one up in the series in the high voltage encounter which is set to get underway in Leeds at Headingley here on Sunday.

Both teams will take this series with utmost seriousness as it gives them the perfect platform to have a look where they stand just before the Champions Trophy 2017.

Commentary (South Africa innings)

South Africa skipper, AB de Villiers says that England played superbly and applauds Morgan's knock. Feels that they didn't bat well and should have come closer to the target. Adds that when they got Buttler's wicket, he got excited and placed a very attacking field. Mentions that it wasn't a bad performance with the ball but conceded a few extra runs. Feels that they failed to get any partnership going with the bat. Informs that a player like Morne Morkel coming in will definitely help them. Ends by saying that they hope to come back stronger in the next game.

Chris Woakes led the way with the ball for the home side and bowled brilliantly. He ended with figures of 8-0-38-4 and also found good support from his teammates. The fielding was also sharp. The spinners, Rashid and Ali picked up two wickets each as well. The latter also played a gem of a knock with the bat and was instrumental in scripting this win for the hosts.

AB de Villiers in his usual flamboyant style kept on picking up the boundaries but found minimal support from the middle order. As he was running out of partners, he felt the need to hit the big shots more often. However, he holed out in attempting one. The lower order were asked too much to do and crumbled in the end.

An emphatic win for England and they go 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series. They got off to a perfect start with the ball as one of the star Protea batsman, de Kock fell cheaply. After that, the visitors fought back. Amla and du Plessis kept on rotating the strike and putting the bad balls away. However, the threatening 112-run stand was broken and the Proteas lost both their set batsmen in back-to-back overs. The pressure again started building upon them.

44.6 C Woakes to K Rabada, OUT! South Africa are bowled out! Back of a length delivery, angling away from Rabada, who looks to slap it away by making room but gets a faint nick and Buttler behind the stumps, stretches to his left and takes a good catch to complete the proceedings. ENGLAND WIN BY 72 RUNS! 267/10

44.5 C Woakes to K Rabada, Shortish delivery, Rabada defends it from within the crease. 267/9

Imran Tahir is the last man in.

44.4 C Woakes to W Parnell, OUT! 3-fer for Woakes! Banged in short again, angling away, Parnell goes for the pull shot but gets a top edge. The ball balloons up and goes straight down the throat of Mark Wood at mid off, who gobbles it safely. England just 1 wicket shy of a victory. 267/9

44.3 C Woakes to W Parnell, Back of a length delivery, angling away, Parnell mistimes his pull back to the bowler. 267/8

44.2 C Woakes to K Rabada, NOT OUT! Slight hesitation in the middle! Back of a length delivery, angling away, Rabada looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and Kagiso takes off for a single but is sent back by Parnell. Morgan at cover, rushes to the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The ball ricochets behind and the batsmen run through. Buttler appeals for run out and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replay shows that Rabada's bat was grounded! 267/8

There is a direct hit at the striker's end. Rabada seems to be safe though.

44.1 C Woakes to K Rabada, Fuller length delivery on middle and leg, defended back to the bowler. 266/8

Chris Woakes comes back into the attack.

43.6 M Ali to K Rabada, Rabada plays with the angle as he works it on the leg side for a single. 266/8

43.5 M Ali to K Rabada, SIX! Boom! Served full outside off, Rabada charges down the track and tonks it over wide mid off for a maximum. Now, Rabada is getting a move on! 265/8

43.4 M Ali to K Rabada, Sliding into the batsman, Rabada blocks it out from within the crease. 259/8

43.3 M Ali to W Parnell, Straight and sliding in with the arm, Parnell dances down and looks to go big but gets it off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single. 259/8

43.2 M Ali to K Rabada, Sliding into Rabada, worked in front of square on the leg side for a single. 258/8

43.1 M Ali to K Rabada, FOUR! Full in the line of the stumps, Rabada kneels down and slogs it over wide mid on for a boundary. 257/8

42.6 L Plunkett to W Parnell, Very full on the pads, Parnell looks to flick it but misses and gets pinged on the pads. 253/8

42.5 L Plunkett to W Parnell, FOUR! Stylish! Fullish delivery around off, Parnell just lofts it over mid off for a boundary. 253/8

42.4 L Plunkett to W Parnell, In the air... but in the no man's land! Banged in short, Parnell looks to pull it away but gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air but falls safely in the fine leg region. A brace is taken. 249/8

42.3 L Plunkett to W Parnell, Length delivery, angling away, Parnell looks to glide it to third man but misses. 247/8

42.2 L Plunkett to K Rabada, Length delivery, tucked on the leg side for a single. 247/8

42.1 L Plunkett to W Parnell, Fuller length delivery on middle, Parnell dances down and digs it out to mid off for a single. 246/8

So after one over of Root, Morgan goes back to his premium bowlers. Liam Plunkett is back on.

41.6 M Ali to W Parnell, Quicker and flatter delivery, skidding in. Pulled to long on for a single. 245/8

41.5 M Ali to K Rabada, Tossed up on off, Rabada chips down the track and just manages to lift it over a leaping Moeen Ali. A run taken. 244/8

41.4 M Ali to W Parnell, Flatter delivery outside off, placed to cover-point for a single. 243/8

41.3 M Ali to K Rabada, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 242/8

41.2 M Ali to W Parnell, A touch short around off, cut away to sweeper cover for a run. The replays show that Buttler by mistake clipped the bails off with his gloves. 241/8

41.1 M Ali to W Parnell, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Loopy ball around off, Parnell reverse sweeps it past short third man for a boundary. 240/8

40.6 Joe Root to K Rabada, Quicker one outside off, Rabada looks to cut but gets beaten. 236/8

40.5 Joe Root to W Parnell, Just short! Tossed up on off, Parnell hits it uppishly towards Plunkett at long off. He comes forward but the ball lands short of him. A single taken. 236/8

40.4 Joe Root to K Rabada, Fullish on middle and leg, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a run. 235/8

40.3 Joe Root to K Rabada, Floated on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 234/8

40.2 Joe Root to W Parnell, Fullish outside off, driven with an open face through point for a single. 234/8

40.1 Joe Root to K Rabada, Tossed up on leg stump, clipped uppishly to deep mid-wicket for a run. 233/8

Powerplay 3 has been signalled by the umpire. Joe Root has been called into the attack.

39.6 M Ali to K Rabada, Straighter delivery, sliding in, worked with the angle on the leg side for a single. 232/8

39.5 M Ali to K Rabada, Punched off the back foot on the off side. 231/8

39.4 M Ali to K Rabada, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 231/8

39.3 M Ali to K Rabada, Tossed up nicely outside off, spinning away. Rabada looks to drive but misses. 231/8

39.2 M Ali to K Rabada, Sliding into the batsman, flicked on the leg side. 231/8

39.1 M Ali to W Parnell, DROPPED! Tossed up outside off, Parnell dances down and bunts it over mid off. Stokes at long off, runs to his left but slightly overruns as the ball swirls away. As he tries to stop, he slips due to the forward momentum and ends up spilling it. A single is taken. 231/8

Kagiso Rabada comes out to bat.

38.6 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, OUT! Bowled 'em! Googly outside leg, Phehlukwayo kneels down to sweep but misses. The ball spins and goes off the pads onto the stumps. Another one bites the dust. The visitors need 110 off 66 balls! 230/8

38.5 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 230/7

38.4 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Against the run of play! Full delivery on the stumps, Andile kneels down and sweeps it over square leg for a boundary. 230/7

38.4 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, Wide! Down the leg side, Phehlukwayo looks to work it on the leg side but misses. A wide is signalled. 226/7

38.3 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, NOT OUT! Good decision from the umpire! Googly, full around leg. Phehlukwayo looks to defend it off the front foot but fails to pick the wrong 'un once again. Is rapped on the pads and the players go up in appeal. The umpire, however, turns it down and England opt for review. The Snicko doesn't detect any involvement of the bat and the Hawk Eye shows that it pitched just outside leg. So, the decision stands and Andile survives! 225/7

England decide to take a review against Andile Phehlukwayo. It is regarding an LBW decision. It seemed to the naked eye that it pitched outside leg.

38.2 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 225/7

38.1 A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, Rashid pushes his googly through the air, Phehlukwayo fails to pick it and gets beaten. 225/7

Adil Rashid is back for his final over.

37.6 M Ali to W Parnell, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on. 225/7

Andile Phehlukwayo comes out to bat.

37.5 M Ali to de Villiers, OUT! Ali has got the big fish! Just the wicket England were searching for! Flatter delivery, slightly on the shorter side. De Villiers dances down the track and looks to club it on the leg side but fails to make a proper connection. He knows that and so is disappointed. Plunkett at deep mid-wicket, gets underneath the ball and takes the catch. The skipper departs. South Africa need 115 off 74 balls! 225/7

37.4 M Ali to W Parnell, Full outside off, drilled to long off for a single. 225/6

37.3 M Ali to W Parnell, Tossed up outside off, pushed to covers. 224/6

37.2 M Ali to W Parnell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 224/6

37.1 M Ali to W Parnell, Beaten by turn! Off spinner outside off, Parnell looks to push it on the off side but gets beaten by the away turn. 224/6

36.6 C Woakes to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery outside off, AB hops and defends it down the track. 224/6

36.5 C Woakes to de Villiers, FOUR! That's some shot! Back of a length delivery, angling in, de Villiers dances down, makes room and slaps it through the gap between mid off and covers for a boundary. 224/6

36.4 C Woakes to de Villiers, FOUR! Shortish delivery, sits nicely for de Villiers. He makes full use of it as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary. 220/6

36.3 C Woakes to de Villiers, Pitched outside off, pushed towards Roy again. 216/6

36.2 C Woakes to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery outside off, de Villiers looks to punch it through point but Roy there, dives to his right to make a great stop. 216/6

36.1 C Woakes to de Villiers, Length delivery around off, defended with soft hands into the pitch. 216/6

35.6 M Ali to W Parnell, Sliding into the pads, Parnell looks to play it across the line but misses and gets rapped on the pads. 216/6

35.5 M Ali to W Parnell, Driven off the inner half to mid on. 216/6

35.4 M Ali to W Parnell, Tossed up, spinning away, driven to extra cover. 216/6

Wayne Parnell comes out to bat.

35.3 M Ali to C Morris, OUT! Another soft dismissal! Flatter, quicker and straight delivery, sliding in. Morris goes for a reverse sweep but gets a top edge and the ball lobs behind. Buttler backpedals a touch and completes the catch. This is going from bad to worse for South Africa. They have lost 3 wickets for 34 runs and Ab de Villiers is stranded out at the opposite end. 216/6

35.2 M Ali to C Morris, FOUR! That's hit hard! Flatter delivery outside off, Morris bunts it past a diving Ali. Stokes at long on, hares to his left, dives full stretch, gets his hands to the ball but fails to keep it in play. A boundary is signalled. 216/5

35.1 M Ali to C Morris, Served fuller outside off, Morris gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it crisply but straight to the man at extra cover. A touch unfortunate there, Morris! 212/5

34.6 C Woakes to de Villiers, On a length around off, tapped back to the bowler. 212/5

34.5 C Woakes to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery, punched to point. 212/5

34.4 C Woakes to de Villiers, Length delivery, angling in, de Villiers gets across and tucks it through backward square leg. They run for the second and complete it with ease by the time the throw comes towards Buttler. 212/5

34.3 C Woakes to C Morris, Back of a length around off, Morris stays tall and places it behind square on the off side for a single. 210/5

Joe Root comes in to field at gully.

34.2 C Woakes to de Villiers, Pitched outside off, de Villiers glides it to third man for a single. 209/5

Chris Morris strides out to bat.

Drinks has been taken.

34.1 C Woakes to D Miller, OUT! Change works! Back of a length delivery, angling away, Miller goes for the pull but fails to get it off the meat. Stokes it out there at deep mid-wicket and takes the catch comfortably. Another southpaw departs in a similar fashion and the Proteas have started to choke. The required rate wasn't out of their reach and so Miller should not have gone through with this shot as wickets in hand was the need of the hour for his side. 132 needed off 95 balls! 208/5

Chris Woakes returns for a bowl.

33.6 M Ali to D Miller, Ali drags his length back, Miller punches it off the back foot wide of cover for a single. 208/4

33.5 M Ali to D Miller, Served full around off, pushed with the spin to covers. 207/4

33.4 M Ali to D Miller, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 207/4

33.3 M Ali to D Miller, Beaten! Tossed up around off, spinning away sharply. Miller looks to defend it but gets beaten by the away turn. 207/4

33.2 M Ali to de Villiers, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single. 207/4

33.1 M Ali to de Villiers, Fullish outside off, AB looks to turn it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads. 206/4

32.6 A Rashid to D Miller, SIX! That's huge! Rashid tosses it up, Miller uses his feet. Gets to the pitch of the ball and clubs it straight down the ground for a maximum. The replay shows that a spectator tried catching it but fell on the sightscreen. 14 runs off the over! 206/4

32.5 A Rashid to de Villiers, Tossed up on middle, driven hard to long off for a single. 200/4

32.4 A Rashid to de Villiers, FOUR! Crunched! Tossed up outside off, de Villiers gets down on one knee and drives it crisply through extra cover for a boundary. 199/4

32.3 A Rashid to D Miller, Miller gets to the pitch of the ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 195/4

32.2 A Rashid to de Villiers, Served full on the stumps, milked down to long on for a single. 194/4

32.1 A Rashid to D Miller, Full outside off, driven through cover-point for a single. 193/4

31.6 M Ali to de Villiers, FOUR! Put away! Long hop from Moeen Ali and de Villiers doesn't miss out on it. Goes back and pulls it over in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 192/4

31.5 M Ali to D Miller, Sliding into the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single. 188/4

31.4 M Ali to de Villiers, Flatter delivery, punched to long on for a single. 187/4

31.3 M Ali to de Villiers, Fuller one on the stumps, defended towards mid-wicket. 186/4

31.2 M Ali to D Miller, Off spinner on middle, pushed with the spin in covers for a single. 186/4

31.1 M Ali to de Villiers, Full around off, de Villiers reverse paddles it fine behind square on the off side. Rashid at short third man, chases it down but once again his knee gets stuck in the turf. However, he does well to sweep the ball in. Three runs taken! 185/4

Moeen Ali is back for a bowl.

David Miller is the new man in.

30.6 A Rashid to JP Duminy, OUT! Duminy holes out! The pressure is mounting on South Africa now! Short delivery, sliding away, Duminy goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the only man there in the deep, Chris Woakes, who remains calm to grab the catch. Duminy had so much time and should have done better. He is furious with himself and punches his bat. South Africa need one solid partnership now. 182/4

30.5 A Rashid to de Villiers, Tossed up outside off, carved towards sweeper cover for a single. 182/3

30.4 A Rashid to JP Duminy, Flatter and shorter around off, JP camps back and places it fine down towards third man. Wood at short third man is quick to move to his right and dives to make a good stop. A single is taken. 181/3

30.3 A Rashid to JP Duminy, Served full outside off, Duminy drives it past extra cover for a couple. Good running! 180/3

30.2 A Rashid to de Villiers, Tossed up on middle, driven off the inner half towards long on for a single. 178/3

30.1 A Rashid to JP Duminy, Full outside off, Duminy drives it with ease through covers for a single. 177/3

29.6 L Plunkett to de Villiers, Fullish delivery on off, de Villiers whips it to wide mid on. The Proteas need 164 runs from 120 balls. 176/3

29.5 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Good length delivery in line of the stumps, JP turns it towards mid on for a brisk single. 176/3

29.4 L Plunkett to de Villiers, Shortish delivery outside off, dabbed past the diving gully fielder for a single. 175/3

29.3 L Plunkett to de Villiers, On a fuller length and shaping in, AB shuffles and works it to backward square leg. Good running between the wickets earns them two runs. 174/3

29.2 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Slower delivery outside off, glided to third man for a single. 172/3

29.1 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Fullish delivery slanting across JP. He goes for a drive but gets it off the inner half down the track. 171/3

28.6 A Rashid to de Villiers, Full on off, pushed back towards the bowler. 171/3

28.5 A Rashid to JP Duminy, A touch short, cut through covers for a run. 171/3

28.4 A Rashid to JP Duminy, FOUR! Well played! Tossed up outside off, Duminy goes inside out and connects well. Finds the gap in the deep to earn himself a boundary. 170/3

28.3 A Rashid to JP Duminy, Fullish on the stumps, jammed back to the bowler. 166/3

28.2 A Rashid to de Villiers, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 166/3

28.1 A Rashid to de Villiers, FOUR! Poor delivery and it is duly punished! Half-tracker down the leg side, de Villiers kneels and sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary. 165/3

Adil Rashid is back for a spell.

27.6 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Close shave! On a length and shaping in sharply, Duminy looks to tuck it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs beside the pitch on the leg side and Plunkett attacks the ball, dives in front but fails to reach it. End of a good over. 161/3

27.5 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Fullish delivery on middle, pushed off the inner half towards mid on. 161/3

27.4 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Plunkett comes around the wicket and bowls a shortish delivery outside off, JP goes for the pull but misses. 161/3

27.3 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Shortish and width on offer, Duminy cuts it hard to point. Roy aims at the bowler's end but misses his shy. 161/3

27.2 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, On a length and outside off, Duminy taps it to point. 161/3

27.1 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, Short of a length ball around off, Duminy cuts it past point for a couple of runs. 161/3

26.6 M Wood to de Villiers, On a length and shaping in, AB covers the line and defends it. 159/3

26.5 M Wood to de Villiers, The batsman has played it to the point region. 159/3

26.4 M Wood to de Villiers, FOUR! Fullish delivery on middle and leg, de Villiers clips it beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary. 159/3

26.3 M Wood to de Villiers, On a good length around off, played with an angled bat to backward point. The replays show that Wood fell in his followthrough. 155/3

26.2 M Wood to de Villiers, FOUR! Easy pickings! Low full toss on off, de Villiers strokes it past the bowler and the ball races to the fence. 155/3

26.1 M Wood to de Villiers, Back of a length outside off, punched to covers. 151/3

25.6 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 151/3

25.5 L Plunkett to JP Duminy, On a length on middle and leg, Duminy works it off the inner half through square leg. Two runs taken. 151/3

JP Duminy is the new man in. Even Stokes has made his way back onto the field.

25.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, OUT! The English side is making a comeback! Two set batsmen have departed in a matter of two overs and the Proteas are losing their way a bit. Length delivery outside off, straightens a touch after landing. Faf du Plessis walks a long way across his stumps and looks to work it through mid-wicket. The line is not correct to attempt such a shot and he ends up getting a thin outside edge. Jos Buttler pouches it safely behind the stumps. Can England keep on building more pressure on the visitors? 149/3

25.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Straighter on this occasion, Faf nudges it towards backward square leg. Aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for two runs. 149/2

25.2 L Plunkett to de Villiers, Similar length delivery outside off, de Villiers punches it nicely through covers for a couple. 147/2

25.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, glided down to third man for a single. 146/2

Liam Plunkett is back on!

24.6 M Wood to de Villiers, A touch short outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. End of a successful over for England. 145/2

24.5 M Wood to de Villiers, Back of a length and angling in, AB gets behind it and defends it to mid on. 145/2

24.4 M Wood to de Villiers, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 145/2

AB de Villiers strides out to bat.

24.3 M Wood to H Amla, OUT! The review works wonders for England! On a good length and shaping into Amla. He shuffles across a touch and looks to tuck it across but misses to get pinged on the front pad. There is a big appeal for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Mark Wood consults his skipper, Morgan and they go for the review. Time for the replays. The Snickometer doesn't detect any involvement of the bat and the Hawk Eye shows that the ball is going to crash into the stumps and hence, the original decision is overturned. A well constructed knock from Amla comes to an end. End of the threatening 112-run stand from 109 balls. The Proteas need 195 runs from 153 balls. 145/2

A huge shout for lbw against Hashim Amla is turned down. England have opted for the review! If that hasn't hit the bat, it's going to be very close.

24.2 M Wood to du Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 145/1

24.1 M Wood to H Amla, Close shave! On a back of a length and angling in, Amla looks to defend it but the ball rolls right through his legs and past the leg stump. A sharp run taken. 144/1

23.6 M Ali to du Plessis, Slow through the air outside off, du Plessis looks to turn it on the leg side but is hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal for an LBW but it is turned down. Impact was well outside off. 143/1

23.5 M Ali to du Plessis, Works the flighted delivery to the leg side. 143/1

23.4 M Ali to H Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 143/1

23.3 M Ali to H Amla, Good fielding, Woakes! Amla fetches this one from outside off and sweeps it hard through square leg. Woakes runs to his left in the deep and slides to keep it down to two. 142/1

23.2 M Ali to du Plessis, A touch short outside off, cut away to deep cover for a run. 140/1

23.1 M Ali to H Amla, Amla waits for the ball to turn in and works it to mid-wicket for a single. 139/1

22.6 M Wood to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, Faf punches it to deep cover for a couple of runs. 12 from that over. 138/1

100-run stand between du Plessis and Amla! Just in 98 balls.

22.5 M Wood to du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky runs! Good length delivery outside off, du Plessis chips down the track and looks to go inside out over covers. Ends up skewing it behind point and it beats the man in the deep to the fence. 136/1

22.4 M Wood to du Plessis, FOUR! Dug in short outside off, comes at a nice height to du Plessis. He pulls it with authority past the diving short mid-wicket fielder. 132/1

22.3 M Wood to du Plessis, On a length and angling into du Plessis. He stays leg side of the ball and angles it to point. 128/1

22.2 M Wood to H Amla, Full and straight this time, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 128/1

22.1 M Wood to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, glided neatly to third man for a single. 127/1

Mark Wood is back on.

21.6 M Ali to du Plessis, Faf shuffles across and turns it through mid-wicket for an easy run. Retains the strike. 126/1

21.5 M Ali to du Plessis, Taps this one towards the point region. 125/1

21.4 M Ali to H Amla, Turns this one with the spin through mid-wicket for an easy run. 125/1

27th ODI fifty for Faf du Plessis!

21.3 M Ali to du Plessis, Shorter in length again, du Plessis punches it towards the bowler who dails to stop it. A single taken. A fine fifty for Faf but he knows his job is not done. 124/1

21.2 M Ali to H Amla, Slow through the air outside off, Amla dabs it past the keeper for a single. 123/1

21.1 M Ali to H Amla, A touch short outside off, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 122/1

Moeen Ali will roll his arm now!

20.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Another googly on middle, driven confidently to long on for a run. 122/1

20.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Slow through the air on middle, perhaps the googly. Du Plessis mistimes his chip over the bowler's head. A run taken. 121/1

20.4 A Rashid to H Amla, A touch shorter around off, Amla cuts it to sweeper cover for a run. 120/1

20.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 119/1

20.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla mistimes his drive past Morgan at short cover. A run taken. 118/1

20.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 117/1

Ben Stokes is going off the field now. He was struggling after bowling the previous over and it was reflecting in his bowling as well. And with Champions Trophy coming up, the skipper won't take any chance on one of the big players of his team.

19.6 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Amla gets a long way across and pushes this back of a length delivery towards mid on for a single. 115/1

19.5 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, On a length outside off, du Plessis drives it on the up to mid off, takes off for a quick single and completes it with ease. 114/1

19.4 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Full outside off, driven through cover-point for a single. 113/1

19.3 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Pitched outside off, run down to third man for a single. 112/1

19.2 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, FOUR! Pulled away! Back of a length delivery, angling in, sits up nicely for du Plessis. He gets into the position early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 111/1

19.1 Ben Stokes to H Amla, A touch ahead of a length outside off, driven on the up to sweeper cover for a single. 107/1

18.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Flatter and slightly shorter, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 106/1

18.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full around off, eased down to long off for a single. 105/1

18.4 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla waits for the ball to spin and then guides it with the spin in the point region for a single. 104/1

18.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Just short! Leg spinner around off, du Plessis looks to play it with the spin on the off side but gets an outside edge which falls just short of Root at first slip. The ball then runs away and short third man mops it up. A single is taken. 103/1

18.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Served fuller on middle and leg, flicked on the leg side. 102/1

18.1 A Rashid to du Plessis, Googly on the shorter side, du Plessis goes back and punches it to extra cover. 102/1

Time for Drinks.

17.6 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Full outside off, driven to sweeper cover for a single. 102/1

17.5 Ben Stokes to H Amla, The batsman guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 101/1

17.4 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Angling into Amla, he looks to play it across the line but misses and gets rapped on the thigh pad. 100/1

17.3 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to punch it on the up but gets an outside edge. The ball runs behind point and a single is taken. 100/1

17.2 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Pitched outside off, glided to third man for a single. 99/1

17.1 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched wide of mid off for a single. 98/1

Ben Stokes is called into the attack.

16.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla prods forward and pushes it in the cover region. 97/1

16.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full outside off, driven through covers for a single. 97/1

16.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, FOUR! Served a touch shorter around off, du Plessis dances down the track, looks to loft it on the leg side but gets a leading edge over extra cover. There's a big gap there and the ball runs to the fence. 96/1

16.3 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up around off, driven through wide mid off for a single. 92/1

16.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Flatter delivery around off, guided to point. 91/1

16.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Wide! Sliding down leg, Amla looks to flick it but misses. A wide is signalled. 91/1

16.1 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up around off, milked down to long off for a single. 90/1

15.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Pitched up delivery outside off, Amla looks to drive but gets beaten. 89/1

15.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fuller length delivery on the stumps, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 89/1

15.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 88/1

15.3 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery on middle and off, angling in, Amla gets across to flick but misses. There's some sound as the ball crosses him and Buttler after pouching the ball goes up in appeal. The umpire however is not interested. The replays shows that the ball clipped the thigh pad on its way. Good decision, that! 87/1

32nd ODI fifty for Hashim Amla!

15.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, FOUR! Tickled fine! On a length, it's too straight and Amla gets across, flicks it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Gets to his fifty. What a knock! 87/1

15.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery, du Plessis dances down, makes room and looks to go big on the leg side. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and on the off side. A single is taken. However, it is signalled as a leg bye by the umpire. 50-run stand between Amla and du Plessis! 83/1

14.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla presses forward and pushes it to cover. 82/1

14.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full on middle, driven to long on for a single. 82/1

14.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up outside off, pushed off the front foot to cover. 81/1

14.3 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla stays back and opens the face of the bat. Guides it in the point region and gets a single. 81/1

14.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Served in the line of the stumps, du Plessis goes back and works it through square leg for a single. 80/1

14.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla eases down to long on for a single. 79/1

13.6 L Plunkett to du Plessis, In the air... but safe! Back of a length around off, Faf charges down and looks to go big but gets an outside edge. The ball lobs in the air but falls between extra cover and sweeper cover. A couple is taken. 78/1

13.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Pitched on a length around off, defended neatly. 76/1

13.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Wide! Du Plessis dances down the track, Plunkett looks to follow him but gets his line wrong marginally. It's down the leg side and du Plessis jumps across and lets it through. A wide is signalled. 76/1

13.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, Shortish delivery outside off, Amla stands tall and punches it to deep cover for a single. 75/1

13.3 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery, Amla blocks it. 74/1

13.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, Back of a length delivery around off, holds a touch after pitching. Amla looks to defend it on the leg side but is early in closing his bat face. Gets it off the outer half back to the bowler. 74/1

13.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, Beaten! Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla looks to play it on the off side but slight extra bounce does him. Plunkett has been looking dangerous since the time he has come on. 74/1

12.6 A Rashid to du Plessis, Flatter delivery, dabbed to point. Just a single from the over! 74/1

12.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up wide outside off, driven crisply but straight to extra cover. 74/1

12.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, Beaten! Leg spinner outside off, du Plessis looks to push it on the off side but fails to make any connection. 74/1

12.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Rashid bowls a googly quicker through the air around off, defended in the cover region. 74/1

12.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Sliding into the pads, worked on the leg side. 74/1

12.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Leg spinner outside off, punched through covers for a single. 74/1

11.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla check his push and the ball goes through the gap in covers for a single. 73/1

11.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fuller length delivery, du Plessis pushes it past the bowler for a quick single. The mid on fielder hares across and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 72/1

11.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, Angling into the batsman, turned on the leg side for a single. 71/1

11.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, On a length and wide outside off, du Plessis goes hard at it but gets it off the outer half towards third man for a single. 70/1

11.2 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery around off, holds its line. Du Plessis looks to play it on the leg side but gets it off the outer half on the off side. 69/1

11.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Pitched outside off, pushed to covers. 69/1

10.6 A Rashid to H Amla, FOUR! Amla gets lucky! Googly, full outside off, Amla presses forward and looks to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge and the ball runs past the leg stump fine down the leg side. There's no man present there and the ball races to the fence. 10 runs off the over. 69/1

10.5 A Rashid to H Amla, FOUR! Poor line, punished! Short delivery, sliding in, Amla goes back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 65/1

10.4 A Rashid to H Amla, Flipper around off, punched to extra cover. 61/1

10.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Leg spinner on middle and leg, worked on the leg side for a single. 61/1

10.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 60/1

10.1 A Rashid to H Amla, That just skid through! Served outside off, straightens a touch after pitching. Amla looks to punch it off the back foot but gets beaten all ends up. Good start by Rashid! 59/1

Time for spin now. Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Maximum of 4 players can be placed at the boundaries till the 40th over.

9.6 L Plunkett to du Plessis, That one came back sharply! On a length and shaping in appreciably, du Plessis looks to clip it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 59/1

9.5 L Plunkett to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla dabs it towards the gully region for a single. 59/1

9.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, On a fuller length and angling into Faf. He clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 58/1

9.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, This one shapes in a touch from outside off, Faf gets behind it and blocks it. 57/1

9.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, Straying on the pads, nudged to deep square leg for a run. 57/1

9.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, On a length around off, Amla shuffles across and defends it solidly. 56/1

8.6 C Woakes to du Plessis, Faf looks to cut this one but gets it from the outside edge towards the man at backward point. 56/1

8.5 C Woakes to du Plessis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 56/1

8.4 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Shot! The runs are flowing now. Short of a length outside off, Faf gets up on his toes and flays it through cover-point to get the desired result. 56/1

8.3 C Woakes to du Plessis, Fullish and nipping in, clipped through square leg for a couple. 52/1

8.2 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! This one is even better! Back of a length outside off, du Plessis punches it through point for an exquisite boundary. 50/1

8.1 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Dug in short outside off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket and earns himself a boundary. 46/1

7.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 42/1

7.5 L Plunkett to H Amla, In the air... but safe! On a fuller length around off, Amla closes his bat face early and gets a leading edge towards covers. Morgan runs across to it but it falls short. 42/1

7.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Faf tucks this one towards front of square on the leg side and takes off. Hales aims at the striker's end but misses. 42/1

7.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 41/1

7.2 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fullish and straight again, Faf clips it with good timing through backward square leg. Ali comes across to his left and slides to keep the ball in play. Two runs taken. His knee got stuck while stopping it and a piece of turf came off. 41/1

7.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, Straying on the hips, Amla tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 39/1

Liam Plunkett comes into the attack.

6.6 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Nicely done! On a fuller length outside off, du Plessis drives it with an open face through cover-point. Has timed it well and gets a boundary to his name. 38/1

6.5 C Woakes to du Plessis, Faf gets behind the line and blocks it solidly. 34/1

6.4 C Woakes to H Amla, On a good length outside off, dabbed behind point for a run. 34/1

6.3 C Woakes to H Amla, On a fuller length outside off, driven sweetly to covers. 33/1

Faf du Plessis walks out to bat.

6.2 C Woakes to de Kock, OUT! Woakes gets the crucial breakthrough! Bowls this on a back of a length around off, de Kock shuffles a touch and looks to pull it over mid-wicket. But, he is early into his shot and ends up top edging it towards short fine leg. Mark Wood is stationed there but Jos Buttler calls for it. Judges it well and dives forward to complete the catch. The English side is elated and why not? De Kock can take the game away from the opposition in no time. 33/1

6.1 C Woakes to de Kock, A touch short on off, Quinton pulls it uppishly towards mid on. Ali moves to his right and stops it. 33/0

5.6 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Delightful! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Amla extends his arms and drives it past extra cover. Pure timing on that and away she whistles away to the fence. 33/0

5.5 M Wood to H Amla, Comes forward confidently to the fullish delivery and eases this one to covers. 29/0

5.4 M Wood to H Amla, On a length outside off, driven crisply to covers. 29/0

5.3 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Crunched! Similar length ball outside off, Amla gets into a good position and flat-bats it past the right side of the mid on fielder for another boundary. He is looking in good touch out there. 29/0

5.2 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Well played! Short delivery outside off, sits up nicely for Amla. He camps back and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket. Has hit that well and the ball races to the fence. 25/0

5.1 M Wood to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla comes forward a touch and offers a solid defense to covers. 21/0

4.6 C Woakes to H Amla, On a length around off, Amla stands tall and works it towards wide mid on for a single. Will keep strike with that. 21/0

4.5 C Woakes to H Amla, Amla looks to tap and run this time but it has gone near the first slip fielder who denies the single. 20/0

4.4 C Woakes to de Kock, Off cutter this time, de Kock waits for it and guides it nicely to third man for a single. 20/0

4.3 C Woakes to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla dabs it behind point for a single. 19/0

Woakes gets his trouser taped. May be he had an issue with his pocket. Earlier also he stopped in his runup as his bowling hand clipped his right pocket while rolling his right arm.

4.2 C Woakes to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla punches it with good timing towards Morgan covers. He is sharp there and dives to his right to make a fine stop. 18/0

4.1 C Woakes to H Amla, Full length delivery outside off, Amla strokes it down the track and Woakes makes a clean stop in his followthrough. 18/0

3.6 M Wood to de Kock, Good length delivery on off, Quinton looks to tuck it through mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 9 runs from that over. 18/0

3.5 M Wood to H Amla, Straying on the hips this time, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 18/0

3.4 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Elegant! On a driving length outside off, Amla accepts the invitation and creams it through extra cover for an exquisite boundary. That was pleasing to the eyes! 17/0

3.3 M Wood to H Amla, Back of a length well outside off, Amla goes deep in his crease and punches it to Roy at point. 13/0

3.2 M Wood to H Amla, Fuller length ball outside off, Hashim mistimes his drives to mid off. 13/0

3.1 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Shot! On a fullish length and straight on this occasion, Amla whips it through mid-wicket. Good use of the bottom hand and he gets the desired result! 13/0

2.6 C Woakes to H Amla, Amla gets behind this one and pushes it towards the right side of the bowler. The batsmen come across for a sharp single. 9/0

2.5 C Woakes to H Amla, Full length delivery on off, Hashim drives it sweetly but picks up mid off. He is finding the fielders at the moment. 8/0

2.4 C Woakes to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla rises on his toes and punches it with good timing but finds Morgan at covers. 8/0

2.3 C Woakes to H Amla, Fuller and shaping in from outside off. Amla pushes it with a bit of an open face to covers. 8/0

2.2 C Woakes to de Kock, Back of a length ball on off, de Kock drags his pull through square leg. A run taken. 8/0

2.1 C Woakes to de Kock, Fuller length ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 7/0

1.6 M Wood to H Amla, Fullish and straying on the pads, Amla clips it through backward square leg. It is racing towards the fence as Ali from fine leg sprints to his left. Puts in a slide and makes a good stop. Two runs taken. 7/0

1.5 M Wood to de Kock, On a length outside off, Quinton plays a punchy drive on the up through covers. Liam Plunkett hares after it and keeps it down to three. 5/0

1.4 M Wood to de Kock, Bangs in a sharp bouncer on off, shoots through the pitch. De Kock ducks under it to evade it. 2/0

1.3 M Wood to H Amla, Straying on the hips, Hashim tucks it to fine leg for a run. 2/0

1.2 M Wood to H Amla, In the corridor of uncertainty, Amla doesn't fiddle with it. 1/0

1.1 M Wood to H Amla, Good start from Mark Wood! Length delivery outside off, shapes away after landing. Amla shuffles a touch and sees it through safely. 1/0

Mark Wood to bowl from the other end.

0.6 C Woakes to de Kock, On a fuller length around off, de Kock shuffles a touch and drives it to the left of Woakes. He makes a good partial stop in his followthrough. 1/0

0.5 C Woakes to de Kock, Good length delivery angling across the southpaw. He dabs it to the point region. 1/0

0.4 C Woakes to de Kock, Fullish delivery outside off, de Kock drives it sweetly to mid off. 1/0

0.3 C Woakes to de Kock, Stunning effort from Morgan! Fuller length ball outside off, Quinton drives it crisply towards Morgan at short extra cover. He dives to his left like a goalkeeper and saves a boundary for his side. 1/0

0.2 C Woakes to de Kock, Full length delivery outside off, de Kock strides forward and pushes it towards wide mid off. 1/0

0.1 C Woakes to H Amla, Full delivery on off, Amla works it through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

